Review: GOOD CHARLOTTE AND AVENGE SEVENFOLD NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2026 at Mystic Lake Amphitheatre

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Good Charlotte and Avenged Sevenfold brought two very different styles of rock to Mystic Lake Amphitheatre in Shakopee on July 27, 2026, and the combination worked. Fans packed the venue early, with plenty sporting either Good Charlotte shirts from the early 2000s or Avenged Sevenfold gear, making it clear this tour appealed to multiple generations of rock fans.

Good Charlotte hit the stage with "The Anthem," immediately drawing a loud response from the crowd. There was no easing into the set. "Girls & Boys," "Riot Girl," "Keep Your Hands Off My Girl," and "Predictable" kept the energy high, while "Wondering" and "Hold On" slowed things down just enough to give the audience a chance to sing every word. Joel Madden spent much of the night working the front of the stage, encouraging crowd participation, while Benji Madden and the rest of the band kept the songs tight and energetic.

As the set reached its final stretch, "Dance Floor Anthem," "The Young and the Hopeless," "Little Things," and "I Just Wanna Live" turned the amphitheater into one giant singalong. "Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous" closed the performance in fitting fashion, with fans shouting the chorus back at the band from beginning to end.

After a brief stage change, Avenged Sevenfold took over. The opening notes of Kavinsky's "Nightcall" played as the band walked onstage before launching into "Nightmare," a choice that immediately raised the intensity. The live debut of "Magic" was one of the biggest talking points of the night and fit comfortably alongside longtime favorites.

From there, the band settled into a powerful run of songs that included "Afterlife," "Shepherd of Fire," "Buried Alive," and "Seize the Day." M. Shadows delivered a strong vocal performance, while Synyster Gates was a standout throughout the night, moving effortlessly between melodic leads and blistering solos. The rhythm section kept everything locked in, giving the heavier songs plenty of weight without losing clarity.

The final portion of the set featured "Hail to the King," "Nobody," "The Stage," "Bat Country," and "Unholy Confessions," complete with an extended drum solo before the closing song. Rather than ending with another fast-paced anthem, the band chose "Cosmic," letting the music build slowly before bringing the night to a close.

It wasn't a tour pairing many people expected, but it made sense once the music started. Good Charlotte delivered a set full of songs that defined an era of pop-punk, while Avenged Sevenfold closed the night with a performance that showed why they remain one of rock's strongest live bands. Fans of both groups left Mystic Lake Amphitheatre having seen two bands at very different points in their careers deliver performances that felt equally committed.

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