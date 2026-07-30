Review: CHRIS STAPLETON ALL AMERICAN SHOW TOUR at Mystic Lake Amphitheater

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Chris Stapleton brought his All-American Road Show Tour to Mystic Lake Amphitheatre in Shakopee on July 30, 2026, giving Minnesota fans a night of powerful vocals, standout musicianship, and the kind of honest songwriting that has made him one of country music’s biggest names.

The evening started with Allen Stone, who immediately brought energy to the stage with his soulful voice and mix of R&B, rock, and gospel influences. Stone’s set was a strong introduction to the night, showcasing his impressive range and setting the mood for an evening focused on musicianship and great vocals.

When Stapleton took the stage, he opened with “Bad As I Used To Be” and quickly moved into “Arkansas” and “Nobody to Blame,” reminding the audience why his live shows have become must-see events. With his signature raspy voice and a band that matched his intensity, Stapleton delivered a performance that felt less like a polished production and more like watching a group of incredible musicians simply play.

The set covered much of Stapleton’s career, mixing fan favorites with deeper cuts. Songs like “What Am I Gonna Do,” “Parachute,” and “Millionaire” showcased his ability to move between country storytelling and soulful performances. “Think I’m in Love With You” brought plenty of energy from the crowd, while “Drunkard’s Prayer” and “Maggie’s Song” highlighted the emotional side of his songwriting.

Stapleton’s voice remains the star of the show. Whether he was leaning into the bluesy sounds of “Cold” and “White Horse” or delivering the heartfelt “I Was Wrong,” every song carried a sense of authenticity that is sometimes missing in arena and amphitheater shows.

The night also gave Stapleton a chance to honor some of his musical influences. His performance of John Fogerty’s “Joy of My Life” fit naturally into the set, followed by a special moment during Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Born on the Bayou” with Grace Potter joining him on stage. The pairing brought a little extra rock-and-roll energy to the evening and was one of the highlights of the night.

The second half of the show featured some of Stapleton’s biggest songs, including “Starting Over,” “You Should Probably Leave,” and “Traveller.” Fans throughout Mystic Lake Amphitheatre sang along, especially during “Broken Halos” and “Tennessee Whiskey.” Stapleton’s version of “Tennessee Whiskey” has become one of his defining performances, and hearing thousands of voices join in made it one of the biggest moments of the evening.

Stapleton closed the night with “Outlaw State of Mind,” ending a set that showcased everything fans have come to love about him — a powerful voice, incredible musicianship, and songs that feel lived-in rather than manufactured.

With Allen Stone opening the night and Chris Stapleton leading the crowd through a career-spanning set, the All-American Road Show Tour stop at Mystic Lake Amphitheatre was a reminder that great country music is still built around strong songwriting, talented musicians, and an artist who knows how to connect with an audience.

Photo credit: Andy Barron & Mary Caroline Russell

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