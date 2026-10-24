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Review: RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY at Grand Casino Arena

This production runs now through October 25, 2026

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Review: RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY at Grand Casino Arena

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey was a fun show with great music and some incredibly talented performers. I liked that they used current music instead of the traditional circus music you might expect. It gave the show a more modern feel and kept the energy up throughout the performances.

Review: RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY at Grand Casino Arena Image

The performers were definitely the highlight. There was a lot of talent on display, and some of the stunts were amazing to watch in person. The acrobatics, aerial acts, and other tricks showed just how much skill and practice go into putting on a show like this.

I also liked the variety of the performances. Each act brought something different, so the show didn't feel repetitive. Some of the stunts were hard to believe, and it was fun watching the performers pull them off. You could tell they had put a lot of time and effort into what they do.

Review: RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY at Grand Casino Arena Image

The crowd seemed to really enjoy the show, too. There was a lot of excitement throughout the arena, and the audience's reactions made the experience even better. It's always fun to see performers get that kind of response from a crowd, especially when they're doing something that takes so much talent and dedication.

Overall, I had a great time at Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey. The music, variety of acts, and impressive stunts made it an entertaining experience from start to finish. If you're looking for something fun to see with family or friends, it's worth checking out.

For more ticket and show information, click the ticket link.

All photos courtesy of Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey

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