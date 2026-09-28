Review: PITBULL - I'M BACK TOUR at Mystic Lake Amphitheater

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Pitbull knows what his audience wants, and he didn't waste much time giving it to them Saturday night at Mystic Lake Amphitheater.

The Miami rapper brought his I’m Back! Tour to Shakopee for a night packed with familiar hits, dancing and plenty of crowd interaction. With Lil Jon opening the show, the concert had a party atmosphere from the beginning.

Lil Jon got the crowd warmed up with some of the songs that have made him a longtime fixture in hip-hop and club music, including “Get Low.” His set was loud, energetic and exactly the kind of opener that made sense for a Pitbull show.

When Pitbull came out, the crowd immediately recognized the opening beats of “Don’t Stop the Party.” From there, he moved through one recognizable song after another, including “Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor),” “Hotel Room Service,” “International Love” and “Rain Over Me.”

One of the best things about seeing Pitbull live is just how many songs people know. Even if you haven't listened to his music in years, chances are you know the words to at least a few of them. The show leaned heavily into that familiarity, with songs from different points in his career bringing back memories for a crowd that clearly grew up with his music.

“I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)” was one of the night's biggest crowd moments, while “On the Floor,” “I Like It” and “Feel This Moment” kept the energy going. The audience sang along to the choruses and spent much of the night on its feet.

Pitbull also brought Lil Jon back out during the show, giving the two longtime collaborators another chance to share the stage. It was one of those moments that fit naturally into the night rather than feeling like a surprise for the sake of having one.

The setlist was essentially a trip through Pitbull's biggest songs. “Fireball,” “Timber,” “Time of Our Lives” and “Give Me Everything” helped carry the show into its final stretch, with “Give Me Everything” providing one of the biggest singalongs of the night.

Between songs, Pitbull mixed in his usual messages about working hard, believing in yourself and making something out of your opportunities. Those moments have become part of his live shows, giving the concert a little more personality between the nonstop run of hits.

The new Mystic Lake Amphitheater was also an interesting setting for the show. With its large outdoor space and capacity for thousands of people, it was a fitting place for an artist whose music is built around big crowds and big singalongs. By Saturday night, the venue felt comfortable hosting a show of this size, with the audience spread across the seating area and lawn.

What stood out most was how little Pitbull needed to rely on new material. His catalog is deep enough that he can build an entire concert around songs people already know. For many fans, the night was as much about remembering where they were when these songs first came out as it was about hearing them live again.

After more than two decades of hits, Pitbull's formula is pretty straightforward: play the songs people came to hear, keep the energy moving and give the crowd plenty of opportunities to sing and dance along. At Mystic Lake Amphitheater, that formula worked.

With Lil Jon helping kick off the night and Pitbull closing out the evening with hit after hit, the Shakopee stop was a fitting way to bring the I’m Back! Tour to Minnesota.

All photos by @jaredfessler

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