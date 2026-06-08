Review: PERFECT ARRANGEMENT at Walking Shadow Theatre

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Running now through June 21, 2026, at the Crane Theater, Walking Shadow Theatre Company’s production of Perfect Arrangement finds an effective balance between comedy and drama, using laughter to draw audiences into a story with surprisingly high stakes.

Set during the Lavender Scare of the 1950s, Topher Payne’s play follows two State Department employees, Bob Martindale and Norma Baxter, who have built successful careers identifying supposed threats within the federal government. The complication is that both are secretly gay. To avoid suspicion, Bob and Norma have married each other’s partners, creating the appearance of two picture-perfect suburban couples while hiding the truth from everyone around them.

Directed by John Heimbuch, the production leans into the play’s sitcom-inspired humor during the opening scenes. Misunderstandings, carefully timed entrances, and frantic efforts to keep up appearances generate plenty of laughs. The comedy works because the actors commit fully to it, never treating the material as a joke.

Joe Swanson brings an appealing confidence to Bob, making his growing anxiety all the more believable as the pressure around him intensifies. Theo Janke-Furman gives Jim Baxter a warmth that makes the relationship at the center of the story feel genuine and worth rooting for. Rachel Postle Finch and Elora Riley are equally strong as Norma and Millie, portraying women who have become experts at navigating a world that leaves little room for honesty.

As Theodore Sunderson, Peter Colburn provides a steady source of tension whenever he appears. Even in seemingly casual conversations, there is a sense that something dangerous could happen at any moment. Julie Ann Nevill brings energy and humor to Kitty Sunderson, while Lily Rains makes the most of her scenes as Barbara Grant.

What works best about Payne’s script is that it never loses sight of the people behind the politics. The historical backdrop is important, but the story remains focused on relationships, loyalty, and the exhausting reality of living a double life. As the walls begin to close in around the characters, the tone shifts naturally from lighthearted comedy to something much more serious.

The production is supported by strong technical work across the board. Mandi Johnson’s costumes capture the polished look of the era, while Tony Stoeri and Aarya Batchu’s lighting helps guide the transition from bright comedy to mounting unease. Thomas Speltz’s sound design further establishes the period without overwhelming the action onstage.

What stays with you after the final scene is not just the injustice of the era, but the emotional toll it took on ordinary people trying to protect the lives they had built. Nearly seventy years later, Perfect Arrangement still feels relevant, not because it draws direct parallels to the present, but because its questions about fear, conformity, and personal freedom remain familiar.

Walking Shadow’s production is funny, thoughtful, and ultimately affecting. It sheds light on a lesser-known piece of American history while never forgetting that history is made up of individual lives. That combination makes Perfect Arrangement a rewarding evening of theater.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are courtesy of Walking Shadow Theatre

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