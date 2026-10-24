 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Review: LISE DAVIDSEN, SOPRANO & JAMES BAILLIEU, PIANO at Ordway Concert Hall

This concert was on October 23, 2026

By:
Review: LISE DAVIDSEN, SOPRANO & JAMES BAILLIEU, PIANO at Ordway Concert Hall

Lise Davidsen and James Baillieu gave a wonderful performance at the Schubert Club. Davidsen has an incredible voice, and hearing a soprano of her caliber perform Schubert's music made for a memorable evening. Her voice has both power and beauty, and the program gave her plenty of opportunities to showcase her talent.

One of the best things about the concert was the variety of music. Schubert's songs cover so many different emotions, from love and longing to sadness and fear. Pieces like Gretchen am Spinnrade and Erlkönig show just how much storytelling can happen through music. Each song has its own character, making the program interesting from beginning to end.

James Baillieu was an excellent partner at the piano. His playing added depth to the songs and worked beautifully alongside Davidsen's voice. The piano plays such an important role in Schubert's music, and having a skilled pianist who understands the music makes a real difference.

What makes a recital like this special is the chance to experience classical music in a more intimate setting. Without a full orchestra, the focus stays on the singer, the piano, and the details of each piece. It allows the audience to appreciate the music and the performers in a different way.

Overall, this was a lovely concert featuring two outstanding musicians. Davidsen's impressive vocals and Baillieu's beautiful piano playing made for an enjoyable evening of classical music. It was a great opportunity to hear Schubert's songs performed by artists who have so much to offer, and a concert that classical music fans would appreciate.

More on Ordway Center For The Performing Arts
Upcoming Shows
The Music Man
The Music Man
12/8 - 12/27/2026
Oh, Mary!
Oh, Mary!
1/6 - 1/17/2027
Recent Articles
Video: MYSTIC PIZZA National Tour First Look
Video: MYSTIC PIZZA National Tour First Look
10/7/2026
Review: MYSTIC PIZZA at Ordway
Review: MYSTIC PIZZA at Ordway
10/7/2026

Reader Reviews



BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS

The Madness of Lady Bright in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Madness of Lady Bright
The Phoenix Theater (10/16-10/25) PHOTOS
As You Like It in Minneapolis / St. Paul As You Like It
Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church (10/22-10/25) VIDEOS
Hollywood; Lights, Camera Dance in Minneapolis / St. Paul Hollywood; Lights, Camera Dance
Collide Theatrical Dance Company (10/15-10/25) VIDEOS
Spoons in Minneapolis / St. Paul Spoons
Phoenix Theater at Arts Nest (11/20-11/20)
Legally Blonde in Minneapolis / St. Paul Legally Blonde
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (2/19-2/21)
The Sound of Music in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Sound of Music
Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis (10/20-10/25)
Ira Glass: Stories for a Sunday Afternoon in Minneapolis / St. Paul Ira Glass: Stories for a Sunday Afternoon
State Theatre (1/31-1/31)
Jeff Dunham Inappropriate Contact in Minneapolis / St. Paul Jeff Dunham Inappropriate Contact
Orpheum Theatre (3/19-3/19)
Lumbrada in Minneapolis / St. Paul Lumbrada
The Crane Theater (10/18-10/31) PHOTOS
The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley
Commonweal Theatre Company (11/07-12/21)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You