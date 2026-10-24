Review: LISE DAVIDSEN, SOPRANO & JAMES BAILLIEU, PIANO at Ordway Concert Hall

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Lise Davidsen and James Baillieu gave a wonderful performance at the Schubert Club. Davidsen has an incredible voice, and hearing a soprano of her caliber perform Schubert's music made for a memorable evening. Her voice has both power and beauty, and the program gave her plenty of opportunities to showcase her talent.

One of the best things about the concert was the variety of music. Schubert's songs cover so many different emotions, from love and longing to sadness and fear. Pieces like Gretchen am Spinnrade and Erlkönig show just how much storytelling can happen through music. Each song has its own character, making the program interesting from beginning to end.

James Baillieu was an excellent partner at the piano. His playing added depth to the songs and worked beautifully alongside Davidsen's voice. The piano plays such an important role in Schubert's music, and having a skilled pianist who understands the music makes a real difference.

What makes a recital like this special is the chance to experience classical music in a more intimate setting. Without a full orchestra, the focus stays on the singer, the piano, and the details of each piece. It allows the audience to appreciate the music and the performers in a different way.

Overall, this was a lovely concert featuring two outstanding musicians. Davidsen's impressive vocals and Baillieu's beautiful piano playing made for an enjoyable evening of classical music. It was a great opportunity to hear Schubert's songs performed by artists who have so much to offer, and a concert that classical music fans would appreciate.

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