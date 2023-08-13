Review: ED SHEERAN +–=÷X TOUR at US Bank Stadium

Ed SHeeran at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Ed SHeeran's +-=÷x Tour (pronounced "The Mathematics Tour") illuminated US Bank Stadium on Saturday, August 12, 2023, accompanied by special guests KHALID and Cat Burns.

Ed SHeeran's triumphant return to Minneapolis began with an intimate showcase at the State Theatre on Friday, August 11, 2023. The evening commenced with tracks from his Subtract album, followed by what he playfully dubbed his "happy hour," a harmonious medley spanning all his albums. Ed effortlessly connected with the audience, striking a down-to-earth and conversational tone. While his band embellished certain tracks, he graced the stage solo with his assortment of guitars, cultivating an enjoyable and inviting atmosphere.

In an unexpected delight, Ed SHeeran made a spontaneous appearance at the Lego store in the Mall of America, serenading shoppers with the heartfelt melody of "Lego House." This impromptu performance proved to be a cherished memory for all fortunate enough to be present.

The crescendo of Ed's Minneapolis rendezvous unfurled at the US Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings. Within the impressive stadium, he showcased a harmonious anthology that traversed his diverse discography. A circular rotunda stage stood as the centerpiece, where a rising screen framed the commencement, positioning Ed at its core on a revolving platform. While the spectacle was awe-inspiring, one couldn't help but ponder if the revolving stage ever induced dizziness. Pyrotechnic embellishments further elevated the excitement, enhancing the visual and auditory experience.

Six expansive screens, reminiscent of guitar picks, adorned the heights, with the central screen projecting videos and graphics synchronized seamlessly with each song's cadence, adding a dynamic visual dimension to the performance.

The audience found themselves ensnared by the allure of Ed SHeeran's prodigious musical prowess. Echoes of his chart-topping hits, including "Thinking Out Loud," "Perfect," and "A Team," resonated through the stadium, igniting a collective symphony of singing and dancing. The night culminated as a resounding success, etching an unforgettable memory in the hearts of all who bore witness to Ed's musical magic.

Our heartfelt gratitude extends to Ed SHeeran for an enchanting and unforgettable concert. As the echoes of his melodies fade, our hopes remain high for his swift return to grace us with his artistry once more.

