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Review: DANDELION TOUR at Grand Casino Arena

This concert was on October 31, 2026.

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Review: DANDELION TOUR at Grand Casino Arena

Halloween night got a country music twist as Ella Langley brought her Dandelion Tour to Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul. With a packed arena, plenty of familiar songs and some Halloween surprises, Langley gave Twin Cities fans a fun night to remember.

The evening kicked off with opening performances from Gabriella Rose and Kameron Marlowe, setting the stage for the night's headliner. Langley delivered a set featuring music from her latest album, Dandelion, along with fan favorites that had the crowd singing along. Songs like "Choosin' Texas," "Be Her," "you look like you love me" and "weren't for the wind" were among the highlights.

Since the concert fell on Halloween, there was no shortage of holiday spirit. Langley and her crew joined in on the fun by dressing up as characters from Toy Story. The costumes were a fun surprise for the audience, but that wasn't all. Treats were also tossed out into the crowd, bringing a little trick-or-treating to the concert experience.

One of the things that makes Langley such an exciting artist to watch is her ability to bring personality and emotion to her performances. She moved effortlessly between heartfelt country songs and upbeat favorites, keeping the audience entertained throughout the night. Her distinctive voice and relatable songwriting continue to connect with country music fans.

Wrapping up the Dandelion Tour in St. Paul on Halloween made the evening even more special. Between the music, costumes, singalongs and treats, Langley gave fans a memorable way to celebrate the holiday. It was a great night of country music and Halloween fun, and a fitting finale to the tour.

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