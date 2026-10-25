Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Review: EXHIBITIONISM TOUR at Varsity Theater Minneapolis
This concert was on October 24,2026
Rebecca Black brought her Exhibitionism on Tour to the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis on Saturday night, with BAYLI opening the show.
One of the best parts of the show was how theatrical the whole performance felt. The choreography, costume changes, and lighting all worked together to make it feel like more than just a concert. There was a lot to look at throughout the night, and the changes in lighting and costumes helped give different moments their own feel.
Black's music blends electronic pop, dance music, and experimental production. Songs like "Miss Delicious," "Speakerphone," "Sugar Water Cyanide," and "Hot Wet Delirious" show how she continues to explore different sounds and push her music in new directions.
The choreography added another layer to the performance, while the costume changes kept things visually interesting. Combined with the lighting, these details gave the show a theatrical feel that suited the Exhibitionism tour.
BAYLI opened the night with her own take on contemporary pop before Black took the stage. It was a fun pairing for an evening built around pop music and creative performances.
Rebecca's Minneapolis show was a great chance to see her latest work brought to life onstage. Between the choreography, lighting, and costume changes, there was plenty to enjoy beyond the music itself.
Photo courtesy of Rebecca Black
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