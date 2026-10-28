Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Behind the Scenes of KUNG FU ZOMBIES at Theater Mu
Playwright and artistic director discuss mounting the genre-bending world premiere in Saint Paul.
Theater Mu has released behind-the-scenes footage offering a glimpse into the making of its upcoming world premiere, KUNG FU ZOMBIES VS SOUTHEAST ASIAN GIRL SCOUTS. The clip features playwright Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay and Mu Artistic Director Fran de Leon discussing the work involved in bringing the production to the stage.
The play follows three Girl Scouts protecting their Saint Paul community during an apocalypse, blending martial arts, hip hop, and Asian heritage. It is written by Twin Cities playwright Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay and serves as the stand-alone finale of her Zombieverse trilogy.
The production opens October 31, 2026, and runs through November 15 at the Frey Theater in Saint Paul, with tickets available on a Pay As You Are basis. Fran de Leon, Mu's Artistic Director, also discusses the production in the footage.
Theater Mu previously detailed the production in a prior announcement of the world premiere coming to the company, which noted the play's place as the finale of Vongsay's Zombieverse trilogy.
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