Review: LOVE AND FEAR TOUR at Target Center Minneapolis

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Zac Brown Band brought their Love & Fear Tour to Target Center in Minneapolis on October 23, 2026, with Brothers Osborne opening the show. It was a great night for country music fans, with two bands that have their own sound and style. Brothers Osborne bring more of a Southern rock feel to their music, while Zac Brown Band mix country, rock, and other influences.

Brothers Osborne, made up of brothers John Osborne and T.J. Osborne, were a great addition to the lineup. John is known for his guitar playing, while T.J. has a distinctive voice that fits their music perfectly. Songs like “Stay a Little Longer” and “It Ain't My Fault” show off their mix of country and rock. They have a sound that stands out, and their music makes them a great fit for a large concert venue.

Zac Brown Band features Zac Brown on lead vocals and guitar, along with Jimmy De Martini on fiddle and vocals, John Driskell Hopkins on bass and vocals, Coy Bowles on guitar and keyboards, Clay Cook on guitar and keyboards, Chris Fryar on drums, Matt Mangano on bass, Daniel de los Reyes on percussion, and Caroline Jones on guitar, keyboards, harmonica, and vocals. Each musician brings something different to the band, and the variety of instruments helps give their music its own character.

One of the best things about Zac Brown Band is how many different styles they bring into their music. Songs like “Chicken Fried,” “Toes,” “Knee Deep,” and “Homegrown” are favorites that fans can sing along to, and the band's mix of country and rock keeps things interesting. Zac Brown's vocals and the band's musicianship are a big part of what makes their music so enjoyable. They have a great collection of songs, from laid-back country favorites to more upbeat numbers.

Overall, Zac Brown Band and Brothers Osborne made for a great country music lineup at Target Center. Brothers Osborne bring plenty of guitar and a distinctive sound, while Zac Brown Band have a catalog of songs that appeals to longtime fans and casual listeners alike. Having both acts on the same bill made for a great night for country music fans in Minneapolis.

Photo courtesy of Zach Brown Band

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