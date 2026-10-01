Review: BRYSON TILLER PRESENTS: THE NEO TRAPSOUL TOUR at Mystic Lake Amphitheatre

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There was a lot of nostalgia in the air at Mystic Lake Amphitheater Wednesday night.

Bryson Tiller brought Bryson Tiller Presents: The Neo Trapsoul Tour to Shakopee, celebrating 10 years of Trapsoul. If you were listening to Tiller when the album came out, it probably doesn't feel like it was that long ago. But standing in a crowd of people singing along to those songs, it was hard not to realize just how much time has passed.

The night had a pretty impressive lineup before Tiller even came on. Austin Millz got things started, followed by Ty Dolla $ign and Majid Jordan. Each brought something different to the night, and by the time Tiller's set arrived, the crowd was more than ready.

Tiller opened the door to his catalog pretty wide. There was plenty from Trapsoul, but the set wasn't limited to the album. Songs from throughout his career made their way into the show, giving longtime fans plenty to sing along to while also keeping the concert from feeling like a straight anniversary performance.

And when those early songs came up, the reaction was immediate.

“Don't” was one of those moments where Tiller could almost step back and let the crowd handle the vocals. The same was true for “Exchange,” “Could've Been” and “Playing Games.” These songs have been around long enough that people don't really need an introduction to them anymore.

That's probably the strange thing about watching Tiller perform songs from Trapsoul in 2026. They're no longer new R&B songs that people are discovering. They're memories for a lot of people.

At the same time, Tiller didn't seem interested in turning the whole night into a trip back to 2015. Newer songs were worked into the set, and they fit alongside the older material without feeling like a completely different show.

That balance worked.

There was also something about the setting that made sense. A September night at an outdoor amphitheater, with Tiller's slower R&B tracks filling the space, gave the show a laid-back feel. It wasn't a concert where every song needed to be a huge production number. A lot of the time, the songs themselves were enough.

The audience was clearly there for the older favorites, but there was plenty of enthusiasm for the newer material too. That's not always easy for an artist who has a breakout album that becomes so closely associated with their identity. Tiller has managed to keep Trapsoul at the center of his career without being completely stuck there.

That's what stood out most about the show.

Trapsoul is still the album people immediately associate with Bryson Tiller, and there were plenty of reminders of why. But Wednesday night's concert wasn't just about celebrating an album from 10 years ago. It was also a look at everything that has happened since.

For fans who have been following Tiller since the beginning, hearing those songs live again was the kind of nostalgia that doesn't need much explanation. And for anyone who came to Tiller's music later, it was a good reminder of why Trapsoul had such an impact in the first place.

Ten years later, the songs still hold up. And judging by the way the crowd responded Wednesday night, people are still more than happy to sing along.

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