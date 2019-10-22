Playhouse Family Theatre Launches Season with TREASURE ISLAND

The Playhouse Family Theatre presents the pirate-filled production, Treasure Island, at the Depot stage beginning October 25 through November 3, 2019. This production is directed by Michael Kraklio.

"One of the exciting elements of this show are that this will be the first Family Theatre production to have both children and adult actors," said Kraklio. "We are approaching this story in a different way. It's crazy fun and has a heartfelt message to it. It's big and bold and full of energy. I think it will start the new Family Theatre series off with a BANG!"

Exploding like a cannonball onto the stage, audiences will set sail with young Jim Hawkins, the larger-than-life Long John Silver and a crew of swashbuckling rogues, regaling thrill-seekers of all ages with a story both epic and funny. Adventure beckons when a mysterious blind man delivers the dreaded Black Spot to the aging sea captain, Billy Bones. Now Jim is plunged into a desperate race for buried treasure armed with only his wits against a crew of pirates!

"Treasure Island is a beloved story that is meant for all ages!" says Family Theatre artistic director, Amber Burns. "Audiences will see an adventurous story of a young boy thrown into a world filled with exotic settings, sea chanteys, and entertaining pirate dialogue."

Tickets are on sale now for this stage-adapted adventure based on the loved children's book online at www.duluthplayhouse.org/family-theatre, by calling 218.733.7555, or stopping by in-person at our Box Office, located at the NorShor Theatre (211 E. Superior St., Duluth MN 55802).

Plus, bring the kids (or the whole family!) dressed in their Halloween best as there will be a costume parade at every show!





