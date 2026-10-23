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Photos: THE SLUDGE Opens at Twin Cities Horror Festival

The production from A Murder of Crones Theatre runs 60 minutes without intermission at the Crane Theater in Northeast Minneapolis.

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Photos: THE SLUDGE Opens at Twin Cities Horror Festival

The Sludge, a new play written by Rachel Teagle and directed by Jenny Moeller, is currently running as part of the 2026 Twin Cities Horror Festival at the Crane Theater in Minneapolis. Check out photos from the production!

Produced by A Murder of Crones Theatre, The Sludge follows precocious teenager Harper, who discovers a mysterious creature in the woods and secretly brings it home. With cynical Viv staying in their room for the summer, the two soon notice their mothers behaving even more strangely than usual. As the mystery deepens, Harper and Viv must uncover the truth before it's too late.

The 60-minute production is recommended for audiences ages seven and older and includes discussions of divorce.

The show is part of the Twin Cities Horror Festival, billed as the longest-running horror theater festival in the country. This year's event features 14 productions spanning theater, live music, puppetry, dance, improvisation, and more.

Remaining performances of The Sludge include:

  • Sunday, October 25 at 4:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 29 at 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 31 at 3 p.m.

All performances take place at the Crane Theater, located at 2303 Kennedy Street NE, Unit 120, in Minneapolis.

General admission tickets are $15, with discounted $10 tickets available for patrons ages 16 and younger for The Sludge only. Tickets are available at tix.gobo.show. For the complete festival lineup, visit tchorrorfestival.com.

Photo Credit: Dan Norman

Photos: THE SLUDGE Opens at Twin Cities Horror Festival — photo 1 of 8


Katelyn Lee and Rita Boersma

Photos: THE SLUDGE Opens at Twin Cities Horror Festival — photo 2 of 8


Victoria Pyan and Katelyn Lee

Photos: THE SLUDGE Opens at Twin Cities Horror Festival — photo 3 of 8


Katelyn Lee

Photos: THE SLUDGE Opens at Twin Cities Horror Festival — photo 4 of 8


Katelyn Lee

Photos: THE SLUDGE Opens at Twin Cities Horror Festival — photo 5 of 8


Victoria Pyan

Photos: THE SLUDGE Opens at Twin Cities Horror Festival — photo 6 of 8


Bella Maldonado, Kayla Hambek, and Rita Boersma

Photos: THE SLUDGE Opens at Twin Cities Horror Festival — photo 7 of 8


Bella Maldonado and Kayla Hambek

Photos: THE SLUDGE Opens at Twin Cities Horror Festival — photo 8 of 8


Katelyn Lee and Bella Maldonado


Photo Credit: All Photos by Dan Norman
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