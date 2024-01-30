Photos: First Look at Greta Oglesby's HANDPRINTS At History Theatre

Handprints is a powerful autobiographical story written and performed by a renowned theater artist, Greta Oglesby.
POPULAR
Greta Oglesby's HANDPRINTS is now running at History Theatre.
Check out photos below!
Handprints is written and performed by Greta Oglesby. The production runs January 27–February 18, 2024.
Music Director: Sanford Moore
Directed by Richard D. Thompson
A powerful and vibrant autobiographical story written and performed by one of the Twin Cities' most renowned theater artists, Greta Oglesby. Based on her book titled Mama ‘n ‘Nem, Handprints on My Life, this production is a love letter to the ordinary, yet extraordinary people who shaped her life. From her life in Chicago to making her mark here in Minnesota onstage and in her community, experience the gift of Greta’s story with unique storytelling including the gorgeous music that has inspired the person she is today.
Photo credit: Rick Spaulding
Greta Oglesby and Dennis Spears
Greta Oglesby and Dennis Spears
Greta Oglesby and Dennis Spears
Greta Oglesby and Dennis Spears
Videos
|Disney's The Lion King
Orpheum Theatre (3/27-4/28)
|Les Grands Ballets Canadiens Dancing Beethoven
Northrop (2/17-2/18)
|MJ
Orpheum Theatre (5/14-5/26)
|Blended 和 (Harmony): The Kim Loo Sisters
History Theatre (5/04-5/26)
|Shamel Pitts | TRIBE BLACK HOLE – Trilogy And Triathlon
McGuire Theater, Walker Art Center (3/21-3/23)
|The Name Jar
Stages Theatre Company (3/22-4/14)
|Buddy Holly: Oh Boy!
History Theatre (6/01-6/01)
|Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical
Stages Theatre Company (1/26-2/25)
|A Midsummer Night's Dream
Luminary Arts Center (4/05-4/07)
|C.L.U.E.
Collide Theatrical Dance Company (2/15-3/10)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You