Photos: First Look at Greta Oglesby's HANDPRINTS At History Theatre

Handprints is a powerful autobiographical story written and performed by a renowned theater artist, Greta Oglesby.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Diane Ragsdale, MCAD's Director of the MA in Creative Leadership, Dies at 57 Photo 3 Diane Ragsdale, MCAD's Director of the MA in Creative Leadership, Dies at 57
Review: FUNNY GIRL at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis Photo 4 Review: FUNNY GIRL at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Greta Oglesby's HANDPRINTS is now running at History Theatre.

Check out photos below!

Handprints is written and performed by Greta Oglesby. The production runs January 27–February 18, 2024.

Music Director: Sanford Moore
Directed by Richard D. Thompson

A powerful and vibrant autobiographical story written and performed by one of the Twin Cities' most renowned theater artists, Greta Oglesby. Based on her book titled Mama ‘n ‘Nem, Handprints on My Life, this production is a love letter to the ordinary, yet extraordinary people who shaped her life. From her life in Chicago to making her mark here in Minnesota onstage and in her community, experience the gift of Greta’s story with unique storytelling including the gorgeous music that has inspired the person she is today.

Photo credit: Rick Spaulding

Photos: First Look at Greta Oglesby's HANDPRINTS At History Theatre
Greta Oglesby

Photos: First Look at Greta Oglesby's HANDPRINTS At History Theatre
Greta Oglesby and Dennis Spears

Photos: First Look at Greta Oglesby's HANDPRINTS At History Theatre
Greta Oglesby

Photos: First Look at Greta Oglesby's HANDPRINTS At History Theatre
Greta Oglesby and Dennis Spears

Photos: First Look at Greta Oglesby's HANDPRINTS At History Theatre
Greta Oglesby

Photos: First Look at Greta Oglesby's HANDPRINTS At History Theatre
Greta Oglesby and Dennis Spears

Photos: First Look at Greta Oglesby's HANDPRINTS At History Theatre
Greta Oglesby and Dennis Spears

Photos: First Look at Greta Oglesby's HANDPRINTS At History Theatre
Greta Oglesby




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Video: Get A First Look At THE CARP WHO WOULDNT QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES Trailer Photo
Video: Get A First Look At THE CARP WHO WOULDN'T QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES Trailer

Get a first look at Children's Theatre Company's production of THE CARP WHO WOULDN'T QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES.

2
CABARAVE: Love Languages Comes to LUSH Lounge & Theater Photo
CABARAVE: Love Languages Comes to LUSH Lounge & Theater

RatHaus makes their debut at LUSH Lounge & Theater! Taking over Valentine’s with the hottest show in the Twin Cities, CABARAVE: Love Languages is a two-night fiery blend of aerial arts, live music, flow arts, performance painting, dancing and more! Featuring spectacular Drag performances from the cast of Mirage on Saturday, Feb 10th! 

3
Guthrie Theater to Present ON BECKETT Featuring Tony Award Winner Bill Irwin Photo
Guthrie Theater to Present ON BECKETT Featuring Tony Award Winner Bill Irwin

The Guthrie Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for On Beckett, an Irish Repertory Theatre production produced by Octopus Theatricals. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Photos: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Opens Tonight At The NorShor Photo
Photos: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Opens Tonight At The NorShor

Ken Ludwig's snappy adaptation of one of the most popular mysteries of all time, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, opens at the NorShor Theatre on Friday, January 26th and closes Sunday, February 11th. See photos of the production.

More Hot Stories For You

CABARAVE: Love Languages Comes to LUSH Lounge & TheaterCABARAVE: Love Languages Comes to LUSH Lounge & Theater
Guthrie Theater to Present ON BECKETT Featuring Tony Award Winner Bill IrwinGuthrie Theater to Present ON BECKETT Featuring Tony Award Winner Bill Irwin
Photos: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Opens Tonight At The NorShorPhotos: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Opens Tonight At The NorShor
VIDEO: First Look At Stages Theatre's DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICALVIDEO: First Look At Stages Theatre's DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL

Videos

Get A First Look At THE CARP WHO WOULDN'T QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES Trailer Video
Get A First Look At THE CARP WHO WOULDN'T QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES Trailer
Go Inside Rehearsals For STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da Video
Go Inside Rehearsals For STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da
Director Tracy Brigden On Bringing DIAL M FOR MURDER to the Guthrie Video
Director Tracy Brigden On Bringing DIAL M FOR MURDER to the Guthrie
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
Disney's The Lion King in Minneapolis / St. Paul Disney's The Lion King
Orpheum Theatre (3/27-4/28)
Les Grands Ballets Canadiens Dancing Beethoven in Minneapolis / St. Paul Les Grands Ballets Canadiens Dancing Beethoven
Northrop (2/17-2/18)
MJ in Minneapolis / St. Paul MJ
Orpheum Theatre (5/14-5/26)
Blended 和 (Harmony): The Kim Loo Sisters in Minneapolis / St. Paul Blended 和 (Harmony): The Kim Loo Sisters
History Theatre (5/04-5/26)
Shamel Pitts | TRIBE BLACK HOLE – Trilogy And Triathlon in Minneapolis / St. Paul Shamel Pitts | TRIBE BLACK HOLE – Trilogy And Triathlon
McGuire Theater, Walker Art Center (3/21-3/23)
The Name Jar in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Name Jar
Stages Theatre Company (3/22-4/14)
Buddy Holly: Oh Boy! in Minneapolis / St. Paul Buddy Holly: Oh Boy!
History Theatre (6/01-6/01)
Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical in Minneapolis / St. Paul Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical
Stages Theatre Company (1/26-2/25)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Minneapolis / St. Paul A Midsummer Night's Dream
Luminary Arts Center (4/05-4/07)
C.L.U.E. in Minneapolis / St. Paul C.L.U.E.
Collide Theatrical Dance Company (2/15-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You