Photos: First Look at Greta Oglesby's HANDPRINTS At History Theatre

Greta Oglesby's HANDPRINTS is now running at History Theatre.

Handprints is written and performed by Greta Oglesby. The production runs January 27–February 18, 2024.

Music Director: Sanford Moore

Directed by Richard D. Thompson

A powerful and vibrant autobiographical story written and performed by one of the Twin Cities' most renowned theater artists, Greta Oglesby. Based on her book titled Mama ‘n ‘Nem, Handprints on My Life, this production is a love letter to the ordinary, yet extraordinary people who shaped her life. From her life in Chicago to making her mark here in Minnesota onstage and in her community, experience the gift of Greta’s story with unique storytelling including the gorgeous music that has inspired the person she is today.