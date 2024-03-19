Photos: First Look At A UNIQUE ASSIGNMENT At History Theatre

A Unique Assignment is written by Harrison David Rivers and directed by Richard D. Thompson, running March 16– April 7, 2024.

Mar. 19, 2024
See first look photos of A UNIQUE ASSIGNMENT, currently in performance at History Theatre

Two men – Henry Gallagher, white, and James Meredith, Black – are thrust into each other’s lives in the aftermath of the Ole Miss Riot. Meredith was the first African American admitted to the University of Mississippi in 1962. Gallagher, a young second lieutenant in the army who was born and raised in Minnesota, is placed in charge of Meredith’s on-campus security detail. As they navigate the political and social rollercoaster of desegregation, a tenuous relationship is forged – one that, for Gallagher, leads to eventual revelation.

Explore this milestone moment in Civil Rights history through Gallagher and Meredith’s own words and perspectives on their shared experience.

Photo Credit: Rick Spaulding/ History Theatre

