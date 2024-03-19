Photos: First Look At A UNIQUE ASSIGNMENT At History Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See first look photos of A UNIQUE ASSIGNMENT, currently in performance at History Theatre

A Unique Assignment is written by Harrison David Rivers and directed by Richard D. Thompson, running March 16– April 7, 2024.

Two men – Henry Gallagher, white, and James Meredith, Black – are thrust into each other’s lives in the aftermath of the Ole Miss Riot. Meredith was the first African American admitted to the University of Mississippi in 1962. Gallagher, a young second lieutenant in the army who was born and raised in Minnesota, is placed in charge of Meredith’s on-campus security detail. As they navigate the political and social rollercoaster of desegregation, a tenuous relationship is forged – one that, for Gallagher, leads to eventual revelation.

Explore this milestone moment in Civil Rights history through Gallagher and Meredith’s own words and perspectives on their shared experience.

Photo Credit: Rick Spaulding/ History Theatre