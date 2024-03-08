Photos: Children's Theatre Company Presents the World Premiere of BABBLE LAB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Children’s Theatre Company has released photos of the World Premiere of Babble Lab, which will run from March 9-April 14, 2024 in the Cargill Stage. Get your first look below!

Opening is Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Conceived, written, and performed by CTC Company Member Autumn Ness, the World Premiere of Babble Lab is directed by Sarah Agnew.

Strap on your safety goggles and clean out your ears! When an experiment unexpectedly goes awry, a concoction of sneaky, sprightly L E T T E R S takes over a weird and wondrous science lab. Watch them jump into jars, spring from drawers, bounce around the room, and even play hide-and-seek as our scientist makes her surprising findings: Bluku terullala blaulala loooo! Rakete bee bee? Rekate bee zee! Enjoy the blubbering and blibbering exploration of spoken blurbbles as they spring forth in this one-of-a-kind laboratory. The World Premiere of Babble Lab is created with early learners in mind.

Babble Lab will be performed by Autumn Ness* as The Scientist. Morgen Chang will be understudying the role of The Scientist.

In addition to Autumn Ness and Sarah Agnew, the Creative Team and Production Staff for Babble Lab includes Michael Sommers (Scenic Designer), Annie Cady (Costume Designer), Wu Chen Khoo (Lighting Designer), Katharine Horowitz (Sound Designer), Jorge Cousineau (Projection Designer), Craig Gottschalk (Associate Projection Designer), and Stacy McIntosh* (Stage Manager).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

Ticket Information

Tickets may be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/babblelab or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Tickets are $17 for kids and $26 for adults. School groups interested in attending Babble Lab can contact schools@childrenstheatre.org for more information. Babble Lab has a run time of 45 minutes with no intermission.

This production is best enjoyed by audiences aged 0-105. Due to the capacity of the Cargill Stage, a limited number of lap passes for those 18 months and younger will be available for this production.