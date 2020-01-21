Photo Flash: First Look at THE DOT At Stages Theatre Company

Stages Theatre Company is excited to ring in the New Year with The Dot, a dance collaboration with Escalate Dance and Theatre Studio.

Based on the award-winning book by Peter H. Reynolds, this inspiring tale about the power of the imagination and creativity comes to life on our stage through beautifully crafted music, dance and interactive projection.

The Dot will run at Stages Theatre Company January 17 through February 17, 2020. It is approximately 50 minutes in length and is recommended for children of all ages. Visit www.stagestheatre.org for performance dates and times, or call the Box Office at (952) 979- 1111, option 4. Tickets are $14 for children ages 2-17; $16 for adults; and $14 for seniors, ages 60+.

Photo Credit: Fischeye Films



Emily Huggett

Emily Huggett

Faith Barrett

Emily Huggett

Emily Huggett

Emily Huggett and Dorian Brooke

Emily Huggett and Dorian Brooke

Emily Huggett

Emily Huggett

The dance ensemble

Emily Huggett and Dorian Brooke

The dance ensemble

Faith Barrett, Georgia Blando, Cecilia Samadani

The dance ensemble





