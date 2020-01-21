Photo Flash: First Look at THE DOT At Stages Theatre Company
Stages Theatre Company is excited to ring in the New Year with The Dot, a dance collaboration with Escalate Dance and Theatre Studio.
Based on the award-winning book by Peter H. Reynolds, this inspiring tale about the power of the imagination and creativity comes to life on our stage through beautifully crafted music, dance and interactive projection.
The Dot will run at Stages Theatre Company January 17 through February 17, 2020. It is approximately 50 minutes in length and is recommended for children of all ages. Visit www.stagestheatre.org for performance dates and times, or call the Box Office at (952) 979- 1111, option 4. Tickets are $14 for children ages 2-17; $16 for adults; and $14 for seniors, ages 60+.
Photo Credit: Fischeye Films
Emily Huggett
Emily Huggett
Faith Barrett
Emily Huggett
Emily Huggett
Emily Huggett and Dorian Brooke
Emily Huggett and Dorian Brooke
Emily Huggett
Emily Huggett
The dance ensemble
Emily Huggett and Dorian Brooke
The dance ensemble
Faith Barrett, Georgia Blando, Cecilia Samadani
The dance ensemble