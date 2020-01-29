Photo Flash: First Look at JOGGING at Guthrie Theater

The Guthrie Theater presents Jogging, conceived and performed by Hanane Hajj Ali, January 29 - February 2, 2020.

A conceptually adventurous exploration of place, identity and mythology, Jogging is gloriously unpredictable and presents a radical challenge to the stereotypes and prejudices that afflict global perceptions of Arab women. The story is told through the eyes of Hajj Ali on her daily jogging route through Beirut, Lebanon. She starts taking notes and begins to see the streets of her city with new eyes. As she jogs, she considers the city's history of building and destruction and thinks about her roles as a woman, wife and mother. She examines her dreams and desires. And she thinks about Medea.

Jogging is performed in Arabic with English surtitles.

Born in Lebanon, Hajj Ali is a prominent figure in the cultural and artistic scene in the Arab region. Her career started in 1978 as a founding member of the Palestinian National Theatre, known in the Arab community as Hakawati (The Storyteller), and she has performed in prestigious international theaters and festivals. Hajj Ali is also a founder and board member of several Arab cultural institutions and artistic organizations.

More information: https://www.guthrietheater.org/shows-and-tickets/2019-2020-season/jogging/

Photo Credit: Marwan Tahtah

Hanane Hajj Ali

Hanane Hajj Ali

Hanane Hajj Ali

Hanane Hajj Ali

Hanane Hajj Ali





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You