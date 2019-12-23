Photo Flash: Check Out Rehearsal Photos of BERNARDA ALBA at Theater Latté Da
BERNARDA ALBA is playing at the Ritz Theater, January 15- February 16, 2020.
Take a look at photos below!
Bernarda Alba is a powerful matriarch, who imposes a strict rule on her household following her second husband's funeral. Bernarda's five daughters, however, struggle with her cold regime. The girls' dreams, desires, and the lure of the outside world begin to permeate their isolated existence. Theater Latté Da's production features a cast of ten of the Twin Cities' finest women actor-singers.
Starring Regina Marie Williams as Bernarda Alba, featuring Kate Beahen, Stephanie Bertumen, Aimee Bryant, Haley Haupt, Kim Kivens, Meghan Kreidler, Nora Montañez, Sara Ochs, and Britta Ollmann
Words and music by Michael John LaChiusa
Based on the play The House of Bernarda Alba by Federico Garcia Lorca
Directed by Crystal Manich
Music Direction by Jason Hansen
Choreography by Kelli Foster Warder
Photo Credit: Joseph Scheller