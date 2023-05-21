Open Window Theatre to Present World Premiere of FOSHAY! in July

Performances of FOSHAY! A New Musical run July 21 - 30.

In many ways, Wilbur Burton Foshay was the poster child for the twenties and thirties. During the Roaring Twenties, he was an ambitious and successful businessman who capitalized on a decade's long bull-run stock market to catapult himself to greater and greater financial heights. When he opened the Foshay Tower in Minneapolis during a spectacular 3-day celebration over Labor Day weekend (1929) he was at the apex of his career and on his way to becoming one of the richest people in the world. Fate, however, and the start of the Great Depression had other plans for him. After Wilbur's company filed for bankruptcy, he realized his troubles were just beginning. Reaching the lowest point in his life, Wilbur discovered the strength to turn his life around, and by losing everything he thought was important, he was able to find himself.

The cast features Michael Conroy as WILBUR FOSHAY, Yvonne Freese as LEOTA FOX (HUTCHINSON) FOSHAY and Joshua Meltzer as HENRY H. HENLEY. It also includes Aly O'Keeffe and Kyle Camay playing business journalists as well as additional character roles, and Sammi Penick as GENEVIEVE CLARK plus additional character roles.

The production is directed by Amanda Weis with music direction by Jean Orbison Van Heel. It is stage managed by Kathryn Humnick with design work by Nate Farley, MaryBeth Schmid, Jeremy Stanbary, and Tim Colby. Kevin Bowen is a Minnesota playwright who's written a number of other plays along with his wife Lynn Bowen. This is his third full-length musical to receive a staged production following THE RED TUREEN in 2011 and THE FORGER'S APPRENTICE in 2013, after which Tim Colby presented the original concept of doing a show about Wilbur Foshay.

Performances of FOSHAY! A New Musical run July 21 - 30. Open Window Theatre has free parking and is located at 5300 S. Robert Trail in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. Individual tickets are $25 each + $2 service fee with select group discounts available. Tickets are available through the box office at 612/615-1515 or online at openwindowtheatre.org.

This play is suitable for all ages. Please note Open Window Theatre has a 4-year minimum age requirement, except when children's productions are being staged.

Open Window Theatre presents...

FOSHAY! A New Musical

Book by Kevin Bowen & Lynn Bowen

Music & Lyrics by Kevin Bowen

Arrangements by William Brueggemann, David Neville & Travis Anderson

Music Direction by Jean Orbison Van Heel

Directed by Amanda Weis

JULY 21-30

Friday 7:30pm performances: July 21, 28

Saturday 7:30pm performances: July 22, 29

Sunday 2:00pm & 7:30pm performances: July 23, 30

Preview Performances: July 20 @ 7:30pm

TICKETS:

$25 + $2 service fee. Box Office: 612/615-1515, or website: Click Here

LOCATION:

Open Window Theatre

5300 S. Robert Trail
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077




