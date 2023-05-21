Open Window Theatre to Present World Premiere of FOSHAY! in July

In many ways, Wilbur Burton Foshay was the poster child for the twenties and thirties. During the Roaring Twenties, he was an ambitious and successful businessman who capitalized on a decade's long bull-run stock market to catapult himself to greater and greater financial heights. When he opened the Foshay Tower in Minneapolis during a spectacular 3-day celebration over Labor Day weekend (1929) he was at the apex of his career and on his way to becoming one of the richest people in the world. Fate, however, and the start of the Great Depression had other plans for him. After Wilbur's company filed for bankruptcy, he realized his troubles were just beginning. Reaching the lowest point in his life, Wilbur discovered the strength to turn his life around, and by losing everything he thought was important, he was able to find himself.

The cast features Michael Conroy as WILBUR FOSHAY, Yvonne Freese as LEOTA FOX (HUTCHINSON) FOSHAY and Joshua Meltzer as HENRY H. HENLEY. It also includes Aly O'Keeffe and Kyle Camay playing business journalists as well as additional character roles, and Sammi Penick as GENEVIEVE CLARK plus additional character roles.

The production is directed by Amanda Weis with music direction by Jean Orbison Van Heel. It is stage managed by Kathryn Humnick with design work by Nate Farley, MaryBeth Schmid, Jeremy Stanbary, and Tim Colby. Kevin Bowen is a Minnesota playwright who's written a number of other plays along with his wife Lynn Bowen. This is his third full-length musical to receive a staged production following THE RED TUREEN in 2011 and THE FORGER'S APPRENTICE in 2013, after which Tim Colby presented the original concept of doing a show about Wilbur Foshay.

This play is suitable for all ages.

