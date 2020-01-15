Northrop to Receive $40,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Northrop has been approved for support of Northrop's educational activities as part of Martha Graham Dance Company's The EVE Project. This grant will support outreach and audience engagement educational activities in partnership with local organizations and Martha Graham Dance Company artists for the Apr 4 performance of The EVE Project at Northrop. Overall, the National Endowment for the Arts has approved 1,187 grants totaling $27.3 million in the first round of fiscal year 2020 funding to support arts projects in every state in the nation, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The Art Works funding category supports projects that focus on public engagement with, and access to, various forms of excellent art across the nation; the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence; learning in the arts at all stages of life; and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.

"The arts are at the heart of our communities, connecting people through shared experiences and artistic expression," said Arts Endowment chairman Mary Anne Carter. "The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support projects like Northrop's educational activities as part of Martha Graham Dance Company's The EVE Project."

Martha Graham Dance Company's The EVE Project celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guaranteed all American women the right to vote. The EVE Project honors the progress of women in the last 100 years, and provides an invitation into today's most pressing conversations about gender and power. Educational activities in partnership with local organizations and Martha Graham Dance Company artists include master classes, pre-performance discussions with visiting artists, a film series feature, and reduced ticketing for families, students and underserved community groups.

"Northrop is thrilled to be presenting The EVE Project during the centennial anniversary granting women the right to vote in the United States, and this NEA Art Works grant will allow more people to experience its powerful message," said Director of Northrop Kari Schloner. "We are honored to receive the NEA's support to recognize and celebrate this milestone in history."

For more information on projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

