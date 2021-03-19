Northrop Presents RUBBERBAND Online Premiere

RUBBERBAND, led by choreographer and founder Victor Quijada, will visit Northrop audiences from Canada in a new virtual performance premiering Apr 8, followed by an artist Q&A session. This contemporary group will perform Vic's Mix, a mixed repertory program made up of high points from works spanning the company's 19 years. Performing to both classical and original music, while blending ballet, modern dance, and hip-hop, the company will showcase their unique balance of creativity and athleticism. This online event will be available on-demand through Apr 15.

The company's unique signature is the RUBBERBAND Method, developed and perfected by Victor Quijada. This expressive dance form connects dancers to the stage and to each other using three body parts, resulting in unusually athletic pieces. The RUBBERBAND Method - an electrifying vocabulary combining the energy of Hip Hop, the refinement of classical ballet, and the angular quality of contemporary dance - is now taught internationally in workshops, master classes, and university programs. The RUBBERBAND company has captivated audiences worldwide in tours across Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Europe.

Artistic director Victor Quijada draws on his unique upbringing and dance experiences as inspiration for this striking technique and for RUBBERBAND's works. Born and raised in Los Angeles and a first-generation Mexican American, Quijada grew up dancing in the b-boy circles and hip-hop clubs of the city. In his professional career before the formation of RUBBERBAND, he performed with Rudy Perez, THARP!, and Les Grands Ballets Canadiens. Since RUBBERBAND's inception, Quijada's Mexican heritage, Los Angeles childhood, and French-Canadian residency has guided him in his evolution in the field of dance, establishing him as one of the most innovative choreographers active today.

Tue, Mar 30, 11:30 am CDT; Streaming Online

FREE and open to the public, registration required

This newly-designed workshop with choreographer and RUBBERBAND founder Victor Quijada matches his extensive interest and experience in dance on film with the questions and perspectives of the Minnesota dance community. Quijada shares his point of view and skills in an art form which has provided new performance opportunities and creative outlets for dancers and dancemakers during the pandemic. His artist talk and demonstration will focus on technique and artistry related to physically distanced and socially relevant dance for the camera.

To order tickets, visit Northrop's website or call the Box Office at 612-624-2345. Box Office hours are noon-5:00 pm Mon-Fri. Live-stream tickets are only $25 per household. Many other discounts are available. The performance is available on demand through Sun, Mar 28.

This event will be captioned, with other accessibility services available upon request.