Mixed Blood To Host Theatrical Reading Of The Mueller Report

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan has adapted the drama, "The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts" from former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's report. This edited 80-minute version focuses primarily on Mueller's findings around whether President Trump obstructed justice. Artistic Directors and theatrical talent from throughout the Twin Cities are donating their time and imagination to bring this report alive. The event is free and open to all. Come participate in the shaping of our country's future.

Actor/readers include Ansa Akyea, Warrren Bowles, Peter Brosious, Aimee Bryant, H. Adam Harris, Wendy Knox, Flordelino Lagundino, Kory Pullam, Raul Ramos, Tom Reed, Regina Williams, Stephen Yoakam, and Bruce A. Young.

Says organizer Bruce A. Young: "Making the Mueller Report accessible and digestible to the voting populace is our civic responsibility as artists. We believe this is important to the future of our country and our democracy. We are presenting this information in hopes that a collaboration of talent and resources can create a dynamic civic event."

Tickets can be obtained in two ways: 1) Through Radical Hospitality, admission is FREE on a first come/first served basis starting two hours before every show, or 2) Advanced reservations are available online or by phone for $5 per person. Visit www.mixedblood.com or call 612- 338-6131 or boxoffice@mixedblood.com for more information. The performance will take place in Mixed Blood Theatre's Alan Page Auditorium, 1501 S. 4th St., Minneapolis, MN 55454.

Mixed Blood Theatre has invited the global village into its audience and onto its stage for its unique brand of provocative, inclusive, and predictably unpredictable theater since 1976. Using theater to illustrate and animate, Mixed Blood models pluralism in pursuit of interconnections, shared humanity, and engaged citizenry.





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You