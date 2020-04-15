Minnesota Orchestra Restructures its 2019-20 Season Due to the Health Crisis

The Minnesota Orchestra has restructured its 2019-2020 concert season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Designed to delay all concerts until August, the revised concert calendar reschedules numerous performances and cancels all others through June 13; postpones all Summer at Orchestra Hall concerts and activities until summer 2021; and includes five-newly added weeks of concerts in August and September to accommodate the rescheduled concerts.

Featuring Orchestra musicians as soloists, the August performances will be led by Music Director Osmo Vänskä and Associate Conductor Akiko Fujimoto.

All ticketholders will be notified directly of these changes later this week and offered a variety of options around their tickets.

The following concerts and events have been rescheduled:

Cloud Cult with the Minnesota Orchestra

Friday, March 20, 2020, 8 p.m. to Monday, January 18, 2021, 7:30 p.m.**

Saturday, March 21, 2020, 8 p.m. to Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 7:30 p.m.**

Music & Meditation

Monday, March 23, Noon to Monday, August 17, Noon

Vänskä Conducts Scheherazade

Thursday, April 2, 11 a.m. to Thursday, September 3, 11 a.m.

Friday, April 3, 8 p.m. to Friday, September 4, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 4, 8 p.m. to Saturday, September 5, 8 p.m.

Music & Meditation

Monday, April 27, Noon to Friday, August 28, Noon

Park and Ainomäe Play Brahms

Friday, May 1, 8 p.m. to Friday, August 28, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 2, 8 p.m. to Saturday, August 29, 8 p.m.

Sensory-Friendly Concert

Saturday, May 9, 11 a.m. to Saturday, October 3, 11 a.m.

Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (Now Park and Ainomäe Play Brahms)

Thursday, May 14, 11 a.m. to Thursday, August 27, 11 a.m.*

Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (Now Fei Xie Plays Mozart)

Friday, May 15, 8 p.m. to Thursday, August 13, 7:30 p.m.*

Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (Now Anthony Ross Plays Hemingway)

Saturday, May 16, 8 p.m. to Saturday, August 22, 8 p.m.*

Ross, Stravinsky and Mozart (Now Anthony Ross Plays Tales of Hemingway)

Friday, May 29, 8 p.m. to Friday, August 21, 8 p.m.*

Yoga at Orchestra Hall

Sunday, May 31, 10 a.m. to Sunday, November 8, 10 a.m.

Fei Xie Plays Mozart

Friday, June 5, 8 p.m. to Friday, August 14, 8 p.m.

Vänskä Conducts Mahler Symphony No. 9 (Now Anthony Ross Plays Tales of Hemingway)

Wednesday, June 10, 8 p.m. to Thursday, August 20, 7:30 p.m.*

Vänskä Conducts Mahler Symphony No. 9

Friday, June 12, 8 p.m. to Sunday, June 27, 2021, 2 p.m.**

Saturday, June 13, 8 p.m. to Saturday, June 26, 2021, 8 p.m.**

Symphony for the Cities: Hudson

Wednesday, July 15, 7:30 p.m. to Monday, August 3, 7:30 p.m.

Symphony for the Cities: Plymouth

Tuesday, July 14, 8:30 p.m. to Tuesday, August 4, 8:30 p.m.

Symphony for the Cities: Lake Harriet

Monday, July 13, 7:30 p.m. to Wednesday, August 5, 7:30pm

*Rescheduled concerts on these dates will have a different program than originally planned. Check website for details.

**Note that these concerts are rescheduled for 2021.

The following Summer at Orchestra Hall concerts and events have been postponed to summer 2021.

An updated schedule will be announced later this year.

Friday, July 17, 8 p.m. / Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony

Saturday, July 18, Noon-Midnight / International Day of Music

Saturday, July 18, 7:30 p.m. / City of Bells on Peavey

Friday, July 24, 8 p.m. / Beethoven's Emperor Concerto

Saturday, July 25, 8 p.m. / Off the Score

Saturday, July 25, 10 p.m. / Candlelight Chamber Music

Sunday, July 26, 2 p.m. / Relaxed Family Concert: Beethoven the Bold

Thursday, July 30, & 31 / Beethoven's Fifth Symphony

Saturday, August 1, 8 p.m. / Beethoven The Artist's Influence

Saturday, August 1, 10 p.m. / Candlelight Chamber Music

Thursday, August 6, 11 a.m. / Grand Piano Spectacular

Friday, August 7, 8 p.m. / Beethoven's Birthday Bash

Saturday, August 8 & 9 / Disney's Fantasia

The following concerts have been cancelled:

Wednesday and Thursday, May 6 & 7 / Young People's Concert: American Riffs

Friday and Saturday, May 8 & 9 / Troupe Vertigo

Thursday, May 28, 11 a.m. / Ross, Stravinsky and Mozart

Saturday, May 30, 6 p.m. / Symphony in 60: Mozart Jupiter Symphony

Sunday, May 31, 2 p.m. / Chamber Music Series Finale

Thursday, June 4, 11 a.m. / Fei Xie Plays Mozart





