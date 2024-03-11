MORGAN JAY: APHRODESIA TOUR Comes To Hennepin Theatre Trust This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Presented by

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 at 7 p.m.

900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55403Contact:

Dale B. Stark, Public Relations Manager

(612) 562-5200

dale.stark@hennepintheatretrust.org

Comedian Morgan Jay comes to the Pantages on Sept. 21, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS (March 11, 2024) — Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that musician/comedian and social media sensation Morgan Jay is bringing his Aphrodesia Tour to the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave.) on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. Morgan has made appearances on MTV's “Wild'n'Out,” NBC, and Comedy Central.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

DAY

DATE

TIME

VENUE

TICKET PRICES

Saturday

Sept. 21

7 p.m.

Pantages Theatre

$35 and 60

Morgan Jay is a musician and comedian based in LA who has made numerous TV appearances including Comedy Central and MTV's “Wild ‘NOut.” His world class training and journey as a stand-up comedian has won him multiple awards and prestigious festival appearances. Most notably, he was a 2023 Just For Laughs New Face. He's most recognized from his massive social media following across TikTok and Instagram and has two comedy specials streaming on YouTube.

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres — Orpheum, State and Pantages — and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

This activity is made possible by voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

To access our online press for materials and photos, please visit:

HennepinTheatreTrust.org/mediacenter

