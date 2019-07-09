MJTC Announces 25th Anniversary Season

Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company (MJTC) announces its 25th season of staging stories about Jewish history and culture with themes universal to people of all backgrounds. MJTC is led by Founder & Producing Artistic Director Barbara Brooks.

2019 -2020 Lineup - MJTC 25th Anniversary Season

The Mikveh Monologues by Anita Diamant & Janet Buchwald

directed by Miriam Schwartz in her directorial debut

August 21 - August 25 2019; locations vary.

A set of monologues shares the transformative experience of the modern mikveh, a Jewish ritual bath reimagined for men and women, for healing, reflection, and renewal. This dramatic reading, presented in partnership with The Minnesota Community Mikveh Initiative, will be followed by refreshments and a discussion led by Cantor Rachel Stock Spilker. Individual tickets are $18; all seating for this special project is general admission. Contact the box office at (651) 647-4315 for locations and more information.

O my God! by Anat Gov

directed by Robert Dorfman

October 26 - November 17, 2019

In this witty and touching play, Ella, a psychologist and single mother of a teenager who is autistic, gets a visit from an unexpected new patient: God. As God comes to terms with his feelings toward humankind and how the world has evolved, Ella confronts her own past and re-examines her long lost faith. This engaging and energizing new play by one of Israel's foremost playwrights explores God's relationship with humanity. Individual tickets are $23 - $38. Audio described performance is Sunday, November 3 at 1:00 p.m.

Hanukkah Lights in the Big Sky by Buffy Sedlachek

directed by Shelli Place

December 6 - 22, 2019

When a brick is thrown at a menorah set in a child's window for Hanukkah, community leaders of all faiths come together to help spread a message of tolerance and peace, and 10,000 families display menorahs on Christmas. Based on true events that occurred in 1993 in Billings, Montana, this family play, commissioned by MJTC in 2004, is newly adapted for anyone 6 & up. Individual tickets are $20.

Significant Other by Joshua Harmon

directed by Hayley Finn

February 15 - March 8, 2020

Meet Jordan, a young Jewish gay man living in New York City. Life is a whirlwind of fun with his cohort of best girl friends at his side. But as singles nights slowly turn into bachelorette parties and wedding showers, Jordan finds himself fantasizing and yearning for his own significant other. His tender relationship with his grandmother provides solace and support, but what does his future hold? A new comedy by the writer of Bad Jews. Individual tickets are $23 - $38. Audio described performance is Sunday, March 1 at 1:00 p.m.

The People's Violin by Charles Varon

directed by Warren C. Bowles

April 25 - May 17, 2020

A filmmaker with a faltering career receives a grant to make a documentary about his father, a famous Jewish author and therapist for Holocaust survivors. When the discovery of a mysterious violin slowly uncovers the family's unspoken history, the project turns into a gripping quest for truth. This intriguing and suspenseful drama, framed as a documentary, reveals the complexity of family, relationships, and the search for identity. Individual tickets are $23 - $38. Audio described performance is Sunday, May 3 at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets & Information

Box Office- (651) 647-4315 mnjewishtheatre.org

The 3-show passbook includes O my God!, Significant Other, & The People's Violin. The Mikveh Monologues and/or Hanukkah Lights in the Big Sky can be added on to the passbook. Passbooks are now on sale and start at $63. To order, call (651) 647-4315.

For special school and homeschool field trip pricing, visit mnjewishtheatre.com/fieldtrip or call (651) 647-4315.





