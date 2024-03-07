MEAN GIRLS, MYSTIC PIZZA & More Set for The Ordway 24-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has revealed its 24-25 Broadway season lineup, which includes five hit musicals. The Broadway at the Ordway series include The Little Mermaid, Mean Girls, Dear Evan Hansen, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations and Mystic Pizza.

The series will begin this fall with Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, which tracks the thrilling rise of the iconic vocal group. The Ordway will then present the family-favorite musical, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, during the holiday season. In 2025, the Ordway will welcome Dear Evan Hansen, where some of the most recognizable show tunes of today are the soundtrack to struggling to fit in and finding a place in the world. Then, Mean Girls will bring audiences in to the ever-relatable world of high school cliques and how to (or not!) navigate them. Closing out the season is Mystic Pizza, a new musical based on the beloved 1988 rom-com making its Minnesota premiere.

“This new season will be fun and electrifying, with Broadway favorites and classic titles plus a Minnesota premiere,” said Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington. “Each musical this season tells a different tale of love, hope in the face of adversity and self-discovery. We are excited to welcome guests to find themselves and their stories on stage, and to connect with each other throughout the season.”

This season will also include a special co-presentation from the Arts Partnership (Minnesota Opera, the Ordway, Schubert Club and The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra). On Feb. 23, 2025, the organizations will present the Midwest premiere of seven-time Grammy Award®-winner Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up in My Bones. Broadway at the Ordway 24-25 subscribers will be able to add this concert to their subscription package.

Broadway at the Ordway 24-25

Broadway season subscriptions start at $195 and are on sale now. Individual show tickets will go on sale this spring. For groups of 10 people or more, please call 651-282-3111 or send an email to groups@ordway.org to reserve tickets. Shows included in the subscription package are:

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations (Oct. 8-13, 2024)

This electrifying, smash-hit Broadway musical follows the Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, the unforgettable story is set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and many more.

The Little Mermaid (Dec. 3-29, 2024)

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy® Award winner Alan Menken, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Dear Evan Hansen (March 11-16, 2025)

Dear Evan Hansen is the first contemporary musical about connection in the digital age. It tells the story of Evan Hansen, a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. Packed with some of the most popular musical theater songs from the last decade, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window” and “For Forever,” Dear Evan Hansen features an uplifting score by the Tony®, Grammy® and Oscar® winning team behind The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award® winner Steven Levenson.

Mean Girls (April 8-13, 2025)

Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). It centers on Cady Heron as she navigates high school and a trio of frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George.

Mystic Pizza (June 3-8, 2025)

Based on the classic 1988 rom-com that launched the career of Julia Roberts, Mystic Pizza is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love and family in a small-town pizza joint. The infectious score features mega-hits of the 80s and 90s, from “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and “Addicted to Love” to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” “Take My Breath Away,” and many more. This instant classic is in its pre-Broadway run and will make its Minnesota premiere at the Ordway.