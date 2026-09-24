LUCY DARLING OF THE HOLIDAYS to Play Pantages Theatre
Creator Carisa Hendrix performs the whimsical winter variety show filled with comedy, theatrical surprises and yuletide charm.
Hennepin Arts has announced that award-winning performer Carisa Hendrix, the creator behind glamorous socialite Lucy Darling, is coming to the historic Pantages Theatre Friday, Dec. 11 to Sunday, Dec. 13 with Lucy Darling of the Holidays, a whimsical winter variety show filled with comedy, theatrical surprises and yuletide charm.
With more than 8 million followers across social media, what began as a beloved stage character has become one of live entertainment’s fastest-growing success stories. A clip from one of Lucy Darling’s live performances went viral in late 2024, and since then, more than 150,000 people have attended her shows. Fans now travel across North America to see Lucy, often returning multiple times and bringing friends and family into the devoted Darling community. It’s a testament to the character’s signature blend of world-class magic, glamour and spontaneity.
This holiday season, Lucy is trading her classic cocktail for a glass of eggnog in Lucy Darling of the Holidays. The festive variety show brings Lucy’s unmistakable personality to the season, complete with questionable advice, seasonal wonders and plenty of holiday mischief. Even the naughty-listers are welcome.
Known for creating shows where no two performances are ever the same, Lucy transforms each audience into part of the experience. Lucy Darling of the Holidays promises an evening filled with laughter, off-the-cuff moments, glitzy style and just enough delightful chaos to keep everyone guessing.
Whether audiences are meeting Lucy Darling for the first time or have been part of the journey for years, the show offers a playful alternative to the traditional holiday outing: equal parts stage spectacle, live entertainment and seasonal escape.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. online at HennepinArts.org and at noon at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis).
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