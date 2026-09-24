LUCY DARLING OF THE HOLIDAYS to Play Pantages Theatre

NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Hennepin Arts has announced that award-winning performer Carisa Hendrix, the creator behind glamorous socialite Lucy Darling, is coming to the historic Pantages Theatre Friday, Dec. 11 to Sunday, Dec. 13 with Lucy Darling of the Holidays, a whimsical winter variety show filled with comedy, theatrical surprises and yuletide charm.

With more than 8 million followers across social media, what began as a beloved stage character has become one of live entertainment’s fastest-growing success stories. A clip from one of Lucy Darling’s live performances went viral in late 2024, and since then, more than 150,000 people have attended her shows. Fans now travel across North America to see Lucy, often returning multiple times and bringing friends and family into the devoted Darling community. It’s a testament to the character’s signature blend of world-class magic, glamour and spontaneity.

This holiday season, Lucy is trading her classic cocktail for a glass of eggnog in Lucy Darling of the Holidays. The festive variety show brings Lucy’s unmistakable personality to the season, complete with questionable advice, seasonal wonders and plenty of holiday mischief. Even the naughty-listers are welcome.

Known for creating shows where no two performances are ever the same, Lucy transforms each audience into part of the experience. Lucy Darling of the Holidays promises an evening filled with laughter, off-the-cuff moments, glitzy style and just enough delightful chaos to keep everyone guessing.

Whether audiences are meeting Lucy Darling for the first time or have been part of the journey for years, the show offers a playful alternative to the traditional holiday outing: equal parts stage spectacle, live entertainment and seasonal escape.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. online at HennepinArts.org and at noon at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis).

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 00 Hrs 42 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming