Review: KESHA - THE FREEDOM TOUR at Mystic Lake Amphitheatre

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Kesha brought The Freedom Tour to Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee on Monday night, and it was a night full of energy, fun, and plenty of fan-favorite songs. From the moment she walked on stage, the crowd was ready to sing and dance along.

Chromeo and MeeK opened the show and got the audience warmed up before Kesha took the stage. Once she appeared, the energy in the amphitheater immediately picked up.

The setlist mixed classic hits with songs from her newest album. Fans sang along to favorites like "TiK ToK," "Blow," "Cannibal," "Take It Off," "Die Young," "Your Love Is My Drug," and "We R Who We R." Newer songs, including "FREEDOM," "ATTENTION!," "JOYRIDE," "ORIGAMI!," "YIPPEE-KI-YAY," and "BOY CRAZY.," fit in well and kept the momentum going throughout the night.

One of the standout moments came during "Praying." The crowd quieted down as Kesha delivered an emotional performance that showed off both her vocals and the meaning behind the song. It was one of the night's biggest highlights.

The production featured colorful lights, video screens, and costume changes that added to the show without taking attention away from the music. The atmosphere was upbeat from beginning to end, and the audience stayed engaged throughout the entire concert.

Kesha also took time to talk with the crowd, sharing messages about being yourself, accepting others, and enjoying the moment. Those messages have become a big part of her shows and were well received by the audience.

By the end of the night, fans left smiling after hearing a mix of old favorites and new music. Whether you've been a fan since the beginning or have recently discovered her latest work, The Freedom Tour delivered a fun night of live music at Mystic Lake Amphitheater.

Photo courtesy of Kesha

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