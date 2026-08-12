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Feel the heat this August at Dirty Dancing!

Check Out the Special Offer Below

Featured Topic London Ticket Deals More Coverage Feel the heat this August at Dirty Dancing!

Have the time of your life this August at Dirty Dancing: The Musical! Based on Lionsgate's beloved film, this feel-good escape brings the story that awakened a generation to the stage. GET TICKETS now for your summer experience.

Dirty Dancing: The Musical pulses with electrified dancing, secret encounters, and forbidden romance—all set to live music from the original film you love. Baby and Johnny bring to life the summer that changed everything, delivering the theatrical escape you've been craving.

Your reservation at Kellerman's awaits! The show runs August 12 through September 6 at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Secure your tickets today and experience the magic of this unforgettable musical.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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