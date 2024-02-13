Join T. Mychael Rambo at Illusion Theater's Annual Education Gathering

Join T. Mychael Rambo as emcee for an uplifting afternoon. Hear from students, teachers, and Illusion's team of Teaching Artists; see scenes from KEEPIN' IT REAL; hear how Illusion's work in classrooms across the Twin Cities provides social and emotional skills, addresses the growing concerns about youth mental health, and helps teens to navigate the many challenges they face in our ever-changing world.

Illusion has served the youth in the Twin Cities for over 40 years. This event is a fundraiser to help Illusion reach more students across the Twin Cities. Attendance is free, but donations will be used to expand Illusion's work to reach more youth.

Illusion's KEEPIN' IT REAL has been performed for students across Minnesota. All the frankness, fun and failure that happens in high school comes out in this interactive performance piece built from stories of older teens who tell their truths to younger teens - so the new teens entering high school can avoid some of the pitfalls the older students experienced. Over the course of the performance the teen audience gets to interact and discuss how they would act if they were in the situation, deepening the impact and long-term benefits of the work.

RSVP:

email trobins@illusiontheater.org

call (612) 339-4944

visit Illusion's website www.illusiontheater.org

Thursday, March 21 4:30-6:00pm

Illusion's home in the Center for Performing Arts

3754 Pleasant Ave South/ Minneapolis, MN/ 55409