Jim Gaffigan THE FUN TOUR Comes to State Theatre, October 16

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that comedian Jim Gaffigan has announced his new 2021 The Fun Tour along with 25 new dates.

The tour will kick-off on August 14 in Wilmington, NC before making a stop in Minneapolis at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. Gaffigan's tour itinerary also includes a number of rescheduled shows from 2020 that were moved due to the pandemic.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

This performance will be taped for Jim's new comedy special. Must be 18+ to attend. All pricing includes a Building and Restoration Fee of $4.

Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.

A top ten comedian according to Forbes' 2019 comedy list, Jim recently released his 8th stand-up special, The Pale Tourist, on Amazon which was nominated for a Grammy. He was also recently awarded for being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora.

Up next, Gaffigan will be seen as the lead in the Sci-Fi dramedy, Linoleum, and will star as the role as Mr. Smee in Disney's Peter Pan and Wendy, opposite Jude Law and Yara Shahidi. He will also be heard in Disney/Pixar's highly anticipated film, Luca, opposite Jacob Tremblay and Maya Rudolph which is premiering June 17th.

On the silver screen, his many credits include Three Kings, Super Troopers 1 & 2, and Chappaquiddick. 2019 was Gaffigan's biggest year to date with an astonishing eight films releasing, three which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival including Troop Zero with Viola Davis and Alison Janney, Them That Follow and Light From Light - with many festival goers and press calling Gaffigan the "King of Sundance."

In addition to two seasons of the critically acclaimed semi-autobiographical The Jim Gaffigan Show, which he wrote and produced with his wife Jeannie, and his widely popular stand-up comedy specials, Gaffigan has guest starred on many television comedies and dramas, ranging from Portlandia and Bob's Burgers to the HBO cult hits Flight of the Concords to dramatic roles in Law & Order.

Gaffigan has won two Emmy awards for his humorous commentaries on CBS Sunday Morning. In 2015, Gaffigan had the great honor of performing for Pope Francis and over 1 million festival attendees at the Festival of Families in Philadelphia.

For more dates and info go to: www.jimgaffigan.com

2021 THE FUN TOUR

*August 7 - TBA - Las Vegas, NV

August 14 - Riverfront Park Amphitheater - Wilmington, NC

+August 15 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC

+August 16 - Greensboro Coliseum - Greensboro, NC

+August 17 - Knoxville Coliseum - Knoxville, TN

+August 18 - Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY

+August 19 - Charleston Municipal Auditorium - Charleston, WV

+August 20 - Covelli Centre - Youngstown, OH

+August 21 - Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex - Indiana, PA

August 26 - Amarillo Civic Center - Amarillo, TX

August 27 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

August 28 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR

August 29 - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land - Sugar Land, TX

+September 10 - DAR Constitution Hall - Washington, DC

+September 11 - DAR Constitution Hall - Washington, DC

+September 12 - DAR Constitution Hall - Washington, DC

+September 17 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA

+September 18 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA

+September 22 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY

+September 23 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY

+September 24 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY

+September 25 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY

September 30 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

October 1 - Stifel Theatre - St. Louis, MO

October 8 - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

October 16 - State Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

November 4 - CHI Health Center Omaha - Omaha, NE

+November 5 - Bellco Theatre - Denver, CO

+November 6 - Bellco Theatre - Denver, CO

November 7 - Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA

+November 11 - Mayo Civic Center - Rochester, MN

+November 12 - Mayo Civic Center - Rochester, MN

November 13 - Resch Center - Green Bay, WI

November 14 - Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH

November 19 - Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

November 20 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

November 21 - BOS Center - Springfield, IL

November 24 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

November 26 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

+December 9 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

December 11 - Vivint Arena - Salt Lake City, UT

December 12 - ExtraMile Arena - Boise, ID

+December 15 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

+December 16 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

+December 17 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

+December 18 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

+December 19 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

December 27 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL

December 28 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL

December 30 - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Walt Disney Theatre - Orlando, FL

December 31 - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Walt Disney Theatre - Orlando, FL

+Denotes rescheduled shows from 2020

*Las Vegas, NV show details to be announced week of May 17 with public on sale May 21