Interview: Ross Boothe of Brotherhood the musical at Westwood Minneapolis

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Photo courtesy of Brotherhood the Musical

Brotherhood, a new cinematic musical coming to theaters this fall, explores connection, empathy, and our shared humanity through the story of two families whose lives intersect across cultural and political divides.

This fall, the film is taking its message directly to communities across the country with the Love Your Neighbor Tour, including a stop in Minneapolis. Ahead of the event, I spoke with Ross Boothe about the meaning behind Brotherhood, the role music plays in telling its story, and what he hopes audiences carry with them after experiencing the film.

Brotherhood asks audiences to think about what it means to “love your neighbor.” What does that idea mean to you, and how did it influence your work on the film?

To me, loving your neighbor begins with really trying to see and connect with another person. That requires getting into closer proximity, asking questions, listening, and allowing yourself to appreciate and empathize. Over time, you begin to see and recognize the things that make someone’s life a unique and beautiful part of this world. You desire their happiness, and you find the will to be part of helping their life be good.

That worldview has been at the core of Brotherhood across every step. It’s the heart of the story and its music. It was the driving principle behind the beautiful culture and community we built together as a cast and team on set. It’s the reason we’re all over the country getting close to and connecting with audiences on the Love Your Neighbor Tour this fall. And it will continue to be the heart of the project as we bring communities together to see the movie in theaters.

Loving our neighbors, especially those who may be seen as different, is the DNA of Brotherhood.

What was most important to you when bringing this story and its characters to life?

The driving force in Brotherhood’s development was a desire to help us remember the remarkable promise of America — “liberty and justice for all.” My hope was to craft a story that would help us feel the depth of our shared humanity across cultures and encourage greater mutual respect, decency, patience, kindness, and empathy in our communities.

Jon and Fabián are designed as guides to help us see the real lived effects of choosing to connect, learn about, and build a relationship with someone who may be perceived as different than we are. The story is set against the backdrop of an America that is deeply divided on immigration, but the principles apply to the way we see and respond to all of our neighbors, whoever they are.

How does telling this story through music add to the message of Brotherhood?

Music communicates things that words can’t. In Brotherhood, the songs are crafted to carry the weight of the passion, yearning, sorrow, loss, joy, and ultimately hope that these multi-layered characters are experiencing. The music is intended to be both as accessible and as complex as they are.

Pop and Latin-infused tracks give way to epic anthems as the score follows the story arcs of each individual character. The net effect is a sweeping modern score that carries the emotional themes of the story past the mind and right to the heart.

Is there a particular song, scene, or moment in Brotherhood that stands out to you?

There are so many memorable moments and powerful performances across the film. Audiences are going to be especially stunned by the vocal prowess and emotional connection brought to the screen by our leads, Mauricio Martínez and Casey Elliott.

In the second half of the movie, there’s a scene that brings many of the most important themes of the story to life. Jon’s family is invited to celebrate Día de los Muertos, a traditional Mexican holiday, with Fabián and his family. Across the sequence, we see Jon try new things and make a significant effort to put away his pride, get outside of himself, and really connect with his neighbors. As he does, he experiences real joy.

The scene depicts the heart of the film really well — the intentionality, openness, and vulnerability we each have to find in order to embrace another person, along with the fulfillment that follows. It’s a really beautiful musical moment, and I’m excited for audiences to experience it.

What do you hope audiences take away from Brotherhood after seeing the film?

The message of Brotherhood is simple: “We are the same.” No matter who we are and where we come from, we are all human beings with immense and equal value. The building blocks of our everyday lives and the things that matter most to us have striking similarities.

When we choose to see and recognize everything that unites us, we can finally see one another well enough to find the kind of love, compassion, empathy, appreciation, and respect that will ultimately bring peace to our nations and communities.

Thank you Ross for your time.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

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