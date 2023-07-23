Interview: Paul R. Cushman and Sandi Flahn of RENT at Emerging Professionals Ensemble

This summer EPE’s production of RENT is lighting up the stage at Performing Institute of Minnesota thru July 29th and BroadwayWorld was lucky enough to chat with Paul R. Cushman who is rocking it out nightly as Roger and Sandi Flahn who is a key part of the Ensemble. Below is our brief but insightful conversation:

The Performing Institute of Minnesota’s Emerging Professional Ensemble (EPE) was founded in the summer of 2017 with the opening of the PiM’s Eden Prairie campus, and is envisioned as a rigorous, theatrical playground for professionally-minded performers.

EPE is committed to ensemble-driven, compelling, and contemporary storytelling and strives to empower a creative space where all voices are heard and honored; a space where young emerging artists can collaborate and create with peers and those starting their professional journeys. Artists ages 16 to 24 are encouraged to engage in the collaborative process in the production of high-quality, impactful theatre and musical theatre.

What inspired EPE to mount Rent this summer? Did the current social climate impact that decision at all?

S: I believe what inspired EPE to do RENT this summer was definitely the current climate. Although the show takes place in the 90s, the themes surrounding queer relationships, discrimination, struggling artists, unhoused folks as well as HIV/AIDS are still relevant and the overall message of the show is about empathy and showing a glimpse of life for people in the 90s in New York, as it was not spoken about a lot, but many people died from the epidemic.

What characteristic(s) of your character would you say that you identify with the most and why?

P: I play Roger Davis, a recovering drug addict who deals with grief, poverty, and AIDS, while rediscovering love with Mimi. As a young queer person I remember learning about HIV/AIDS and how it impacted the queer community in the 80s/90s and how we are still fighting to eradicate this disease. The fear that I felt around sex + sexuality, and how that affected my early relationships is something that I relate to in Roger.

S: I'm a part of the ensemble, so I have multiple roles I play such as Ali from the Life Support Group, Joanne's mom, Squeegieman, a junkie, and an unhoused person. The main character that I heavily resonate with is Ali. The affirmation of No Day But Today hits me the most because I too try to live every day as if it will be my last day because life is unpredictable and uncertain.

What song within the show resonates with you most?

P: What You Own, one of the duets that I sing with the incomparable Joe Klinker is definitely a favorite. Rent is a period piece about the AIDS crisis in the 90s, but so many of the problems that these characters face are still relevant to today. The line “We’re dying in America, to come into our own,” comes to mind. As an artist and queer person the way that society is structured to produce workers instead of fostering creativity and … happiness? Joy? Comfort? The financial and social barriers to a life in the arts prevent so many from sharing their gifts with the world.

S: There are so many beautiful songs in the show, but I really likw the I'll Cover You Reprise. John Brownell, who plays Collins in the EPE Production of RENT, sings it so beautifully and you can really feel the love that Collins had and always will have for Angel. It also makes you wish that someone was as expressive with their love as Collins is.

What song that your character does not sing, would you like to have the chance to sing? Why did you choose that song?

P: There are so many great songs in Rent, but I’ll Cover You is absolutely the ultimate love song. It’s very selfless. I think the world would be a much better place if we all shared space and love in the way Angel and Collins do.

S: Out Tonight is such a fun song in my opinion, and Ani, who plays Mimi in EPE's Production of RENT, kills it every time. The instrumentals in the song are so good and make me wanna dance every time.

RENT is a very demanding show emotionally. What are some things that you do to re-ground yourself after a performance?

P: After a performance I like to check in with each of the members of the cast, and on the drive home I like to listen to a musical smorgasbord with the windows all the way down.

S: Checking in with other castmates to tap out is always important. We also have days too of hanging out, whether it be at a restaurant, or playing ghost in the graveyard at a park at 1 am. Everyone in the cast cares about each other and we're always there for each other and we have so much fun.

Living for today is a main theme throughout the show, what is something that, if you were to die tomorrow, would want people to remember most about you?

P: I would hope that people remembered the laughter that we shared. This cast in particular can make me laugh like no other group of people. I’m very grateful for each of them.

S: I hope people will remember me as someone that they could always come to for advice or just someone to listen to because it's good to just be able to vent to someone. I also wanna be remembered as someone that made others feel comfortable with their presence. It's really important for me that I make someone feel welcome in an unfamiliar space and feel included in things.

Fun Question: What is your favorite pre (or post) show meal and why?

P: I like to have some mints before each show. So much kissing!

S: Lately, after each show, I've been craving mozzarella sticks! It's an obsession at this point.

RENT is running July 20-July 29, 2023 at Performing Institute of Minnesota.