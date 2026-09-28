Interview: LISE DAVIDSEN at Ordway Concert Hall

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Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen comes to Minnesota this fall for a recital with pianist James Baillieu, presented by the Schubert Club as part of its International Artist Series. The two will perform at the Ordway Concert Hall in Saint Paul, continuing a musical partnership that has developed over many years and performances together.

A recital brings a different kind of connection between performers and audiences than a large opera production. With just a singer and pianist on stage, there is room for a more direct exchange and for the performers to respond to the music and to each other in the moment.

Ahead of their Schubert Club appearance, I spoke with Davidsen about what she enjoys about performing recitals, her longtime work and friendship with Baillieu, and what she is looking forward to about performing for Minnesota audiences and visiting a part of the country with strong ties to her native Norway.

What do you enjoy most about performing a recital, and is there something about being in a more intimate setting with the audience that you particularly enjoy?

I think the intimacy with the audience, and the fact that it’s a more direct communication with them, is one of the reasons I love doing recitals. I also think a piano and song recital can have more flexibility and freedom in the music and in the moment because it’s just the two of us. It’s fun to explore the music together and see where it takes us from one place to another.

You’ve worked with James Baillieu for many years. What makes you work so well together, and how does that relationship affect the way you perform together?

I believe our good friendship makes us very good partners on stage. We know each other very well, both on and off stage, and I think that helps us a lot when we perform together.

You’ll be performing at the Ordway in Minnesota. What are you looking forward to most about coming to Minnesota and performing for audiences here?

I’m very much looking forward to meeting new audiences, as well as audiences who have followed me for a while but have never seen me perform live. I’m also looking forward to seeing a different part of America, and to visiting a place where I know many people have connections to Norway through their families. Or at least, that’s what I’ve been told!

Thank you Lise for you time, we look forward to having you here!

For more ticket and concert information, please click the ticket link button.

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