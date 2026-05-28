Interview: Joshua Grosso of THE GREAT GATSBY at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

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The national tour of The Great Gatsby heads to the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis June 2–7, bringing the glamour, heartbreak, and larger-than-life characters of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel to the stage. Joshua Grosso, who plays Nick Carraway in the production, says one of the best parts of the experience is getting to share the stage with a company full of talented performers while taking in the story right alongside the audience each night.

In our conversation, Grosso talked about some of his favorite moments in the show, including the high-energy number “La Dee Dah With You” and the emotional song “For Her,” performed by Jake David Smith as Jay Gatsby. He also shared what he hopes audiences connect with after seeing the production — whether that means revisiting the original novel or catching the small details woven in for longtime fans of the story.

What do you enjoy most about your role in this production?

I enjoy being able to share the stage with such talented artists and being able to act as a witness alongside the audience. I get to enjoy so many moments in the show just by being there.

What is your favorite song in this show?

Probably “For Her.” Jake David Smith (Jay Gatsby) sings the snot out of that song.

What is your favorite moment in this show?

The song "La Dee Dah With You.” It's one of the few times that almost the entire cast is onstage, and it's a moment that is truly joyful and rejuvenating for all of us.

What do you hope the audiences take away from seeing this show?

I hope the show acts as a gateway for those that may have never read the original story to pick it up and discover the source material. And for those that have read the book, hopefully it will be fun to spot those nods to the book and maybe expand the lore of it all a little bit.

Is this your first time in Minnesota? Any places you're hoping to check out while here?

No, it is not. I have had the pleasure of visiting Minneapolis before. I need to go back to Butcher & The Boar. I have not forgotten about that Smoked Double-Cut Tomahawk Pork Chop. I’ve dreamt of it since 2018.

Thank you Joshua for your time, we look forward to having you here!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.