Interview: Jefferson Turner of POTTED POTTER at Pantages Theater

This production runs February 10 - 26

Jan. 24, 2023  
Photo by Dahlia Katz

Playing to sold out houses all over the world, the Olivier Award nominated Potted Potter - The Unauthorised Harry Experience, A Parody by Jeff and Dan takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real life game of Quidditch) into seventy hilarious minutes.

We chat with he show's co-writer and co-creator, Jefferson Turner.

What is your favorite Harry Potter movie?

Definitely Prisoner of Azkaban. It's so unlike all the others, and has such a moody undertone. I also love Deathly Hallows Part II - the climactic battle is really exciting and ultimately satisfying.

Who is your favorite Harry Potter character?

Mr Weasley. It's so lovely that he's bemused and enchanted by Muggle inventions; it's a wonderful device and so endearing.

Photo by Dahlia Katz

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production?

Hopefully a lot of laughs. Our main aim is to entertain and amuse. There's a lot of very serious and worthy theatre out there, and that's all very important and blah, blah, blah. But we want everyone to leave the auditorium all laughed out, and happier than when they walked in! Oh, and they'll all be fully experienced Quidditch players by the time they walk out into the foyer too...

Have you been to Minneapolis before? Any favorite spots or places you're hoping to check out while here?

I haven't. And I'm ashamed to say I know very little about it. However, as a Brit, whenever I come to an American city, I want to find the best breakfast, the best coffee and the best (butter)beer. So I'm TOTALLY open to all advice and suggestions please! Don't make me end up in a Starbucks - even WE have those in Britain, and I know you can do better than that...!

Photo by Dahlia Katz

Thank you Jefferson for your time!

For more ticket and show informatin, please click the ticket link button below.




The creators of the Queer Circus, Martinoa Mayotte and Gabe Gabriel, met while attending a theater conservatory in New York in 2005(AMDA). They moved to Minnesota and started producing in and around the Twin Cities as Silver Slipper Productions LLC in 2007. Early productions included drag queen hosted musical theater cabarets, original musicals, licensed plays, and burlesque/drag shows in unconventional spaces.
Theater Latté Da (TLD) has announced that its founding Artistic Director, Peter Rothstein, will step down to assume a new role as Producing Artistic Director of Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida, succeeding longtime Asolo Rep artistic leader Michael Edwards.
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
A drama of great tenderness, charm, and beauty, The Glass Menagerie is an icon of the American theater. With poetic realism this momentous memory play gets a fresh take in the hands of director Anika Thompson. 

January 24, 2023

January 23, 2023

The creators of the Queer Circus, Martinoa Mayotte and Gabe Gabriel, met while attending a theater conservatory in New York in 2005(AMDA). They moved to Minnesota and started producing in and around the Twin Cities as Silver Slipper Productions LLC in 2007. Early productions included drag queen hosted musical theater cabarets, original musicals, licensed plays, and burlesque/drag shows in unconventional spaces.
January 18, 2023

Quinn Tessential Productions will be returning to Forgotten Star Brewing Company for monthly shows on the 3rd Wednesday of the month from January-May 2023.
January 18, 2023

BIPOC Improv Jam at HUGE Improv Theater is to bring together Black people, Indigenous people, and people of color who may or may not know about improv to learn more about it and build community with each other. The jam is for all ages, free of charge, and there is absolutely no experience required.
January 12, 2023

You can't stop the beat! Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
