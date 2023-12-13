History Theatre Hosts Thomasina Petrus With 'Women's Voices: When Women Step Up!'

History Theatre Presents concert series continues its 23-24 line-up with a winter concert with Thomasina Petrus in a concert curated to highlight the powerful women in "her-story" as we come together to celebrate women's voices. Tickets are on sale now!

Incredible things happen when women step up and use their voice. Through song, speeches, politics, and more... there is power when women use their platform to create change. Experience the vocal stylings of Thomasina Petrus with an evening sure to entertain and inspire!

Thomasina Petrus is a 30-year equity actor and premier jazz vocalist in the Twin Cities. She is a founding member of New Dawn Theatre, a company member of Penumbra Theatre, and Brownbody.org, and has collaborated with the Twin Cities most beloved artists, mentors and friends. James "Cornbread" Harris, Sr., Javetta Steele, T. Mychael Rambo, Walter Chancellor, Austene Van, and Prince.

Specializing in exceptional music and theatre, select original productions include: 'The Best of Billie & Me', 'Etta James... Dreams to Remember', 'Hot Chocolate Holiday' (theatre musical production and concert series), "HOLD", a musical poem-play with incarcerated women for HCL, 'Lady Day @ Emerson's Bar & Grill, by Lanie Robertson BROWNBODY(.org), a celebration of the Black experience on Ice', "SingHers" a cappella ensemble, and her popular "ThomaSingaGrams!"

Petrus is a Playwright Center McKnight Theatre Arts Fellow, African American Registry Artist, Ivey Award winner, MN Theatre Award Winner, and Star Tribune Honoree. Last but definitely not least, creator of Thomasina's Cashew Brittle, featured at the MN State Fair, local retailers and online. Visit Thomasinascashewbrittle.com

Ticket Information: Tickets $40 on the Main Floor and $30 in the Balcony. Attend more and save, concert series packages available through Jan 6. For tickets call the Box Office at 651-292-4323 or visit Click Here