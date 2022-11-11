Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hennepin Theatre Trust Renames Theatre Home Of Brave New Workshop At 824 Hennepin To The Dudley Riggs Theatre

The Dudley Riggs Theatre is home to the Brave New Workshop, the nation's oldest sketch comedy troupe.

Nov. 11, 2022  

Hennepin Theatre Trust today announced that it has renamed the theatre located at 824 Hennepin Ave. as the Dudley Riggs Theatre.

The name honors Dudley Riggs, the founder of satirical improvisational theater and founder of the Brave New Workshop, the nation's oldest sketch comedy troupe. The Dudley Riggs Theatre is home to the Brave New Workshop comedy theatre, as well as community event, education and entertainment spaces. Hennepin Theatre Trust purchased the theatre and the assets of the Brave New Workshop in December 2021.

"Dudley Riggs is an institution in the history of comedy in our nation, and Hennepin Theatre Trust is honored to play a role in continuing his legacy," said Mark Nerenhausen, President and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. "The Dudley Riggs Theatre will continue to be the home of Riggs' Brave New Workshop comedy theatre, but it will also be a home for the next generation of trailblazers and entertainers-whether they be drag queens, trapeze artists or anything in between."

"I am absolutely delighted to hear that the building at 824 Hennepin Ave., where the Brave New Workshop continues to make us laugh, will now be named the Dudley Riggs Theatre. My deepest thanks to Hennepin Theatre Trust for this magnificent tribute to my late husband, Dudley Riggs, who brought Instant Theater to Minneapolis in 1958, beginning what became the Brave New Workshop and a thriving theater community here in the Twin Cities today," said Dr. Pauline Boss, University of Minnesota professor emeritus and widow of Dudley Riggs. "Knowing Dudley, he would have been humbled by this honor and amused that his name will remain on Hennepin Avenue, where it all began."

"Dudley was a true pioneer in improvisational comedy, bringing it to Minneapolis and providing me and Tom Davis, along with so many others, our starts," said Al Franken, former United States Senator and Brave New Workshop alumnus. "On top of that, a magnificent man and a true friend. Oh, and funny!"

"Hennepin Theatre Trust continues to put Minneapolis on the map and increase the vibrancy of our city," said Melvin Tennant, president and CEO of Meet Minneapolis and member of Hennepin Theatre Trust's Board of Directors. "The naming of Dudley Riggs Theatre further establishes the Hennepin Theatre District as the heart of entertainment in our region and honors our city's rich history in comedy."

Hennepin Theatre Trust owns the Orpheum, State, Pantages and Dudley Riggs theatres in the historic Hennepin Theatre District. Last month, Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that it redeemed the bonds issued by the City of Minneapolis for the historic Orpheum, State and Pantages theatres along Hennepin Avenue. As a result of completing the lease, Hennepin Theatre Trust can accelerate its work to rejuvenate the District due to increased ability to better integrate the operations of all of the Trust's venues, coordinate programs, activate the Hennepin Theatre District and provide a consistent visitor experience.

The Brave New Workshop is now in its 64th year of crafting audacious and original satirical sketch comedy and improvisation. Founded in 1958, the Brave New Workshop is the longest running comedy theatre in the United States. Dudley Riggs, a fifth-generation circus aerialist who performed all over the globe, originally founded BNW as the "Instant Theatre Company." Riggs assembled and led a talented group of writers and performers intending to make people think by first making them laugh. The company opened off-Broadway with a show consisting of vaudeville-style sketches, burlesque blackouts and something completely new: the use of audience input in the creation of "instant theatre." This "theatre without a net" would be the beginning of comedic improvisation as it is widely known today.

After touring nationally, Dudley and his "Instant Theatre Company" found a permanent home in the Twin Cities in 1958, and the name Brave New Workshop was added in 1961. In 2021, Hennepin Theatre Trust purchased the Brave New Workshop and the downtown facility (824 Hennepin) from John Sweeney and Jenni Lilledahl to steward the theatres' rich world-class sketch comedy and improv tradition.

Since its beginning, the Brave New Workshop has made its home on Hennepin Avenue - first in the original East Hennepin location, then in uptown from 1961-2010. Their mainstage theatre home is now in the heart of Minneapolis' theater district. In the more than 60 years since its founding, Brave New Workshop has produced more than 400 original productions and exposed over four million people to the theatre's unapologetic and unwavering brand of sketch comedy and improvisation. With an impressive list of alumni, including Louie Anderson, Lizz Winstead, Stevie Ray, Al Franken, Melissa Peterman, Tom Davis, Mo Collins and Cedric Yarbrough, the Brave New Workshop is a true Minnesota institution.

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres - Orpheum, State and Pantages - and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.



Review: THE QUEENS BALL: A BRIDGERTON EXPERIENCE at Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis Photo
Review: THE QUEEN'S BALL: A BRIDGERTON EXPERIENCE at Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis
What did our critic think of THE QUEEN'S BALL: A BRIDGERTON EXPERIENCE at Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis? As guests at this delightful soirée, you will be transported to 1813 London to take part in the most coveted ball of the season. Prepare to mingle with other members of the Ton as you immerse yourself in an evening unlike any you have ever experienced before.
Tickets For Stephen Sharer at the State Theatre) Go On Sale Friday Photo
Tickets For Stephen Sharer at the State Theatre) Go On Sale Friday
Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that musician and internet personality Stephen Sharer will take his talents on the road for the first time ever, bringing his electric Share the Love Music Tour to more than 20 cities starting in January 2023, including a performance in Minneapolis at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave.) on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at 6 p.m.
Interview: SPAM™bassador Hannah of SPAM MUSEUM MINNESOTA at Spam Museum Photo
Interview: SPAM™bassador Hannah of SPAM MUSEUM MINNESOTA at Spam Museum
The Spam Museum is a museum of hte infamous canned precooked meat products made by Hormel Food Corporation. The museum features the origin of Spam and the history of the Hormel company. It is located in Austin, Minnesota and the admission for guest is free. They are also doing live virtual tours.
Interview: Mia Nelson of THE WIZARD OF OZ at Ashland Productions Photo
Interview: Mia Nelson of THE WIZARD OF OZ at Ashland Productions
Young Dorothy Gale is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical land of Oz. There, she encounters a host of whimsical characters: good witches, bad witches, animals that talk, scarecrows that walk, and things magical to behold.

More Hot Stories For You


Hennepin Theatre Trust Renames Theatre Home Of Brave New Workshop At 824 Hennepin To The Dudley Riggs TheatreHennepin Theatre Trust Renames Theatre Home Of Brave New Workshop At 824 Hennepin To The Dudley Riggs Theatre
November 11, 2022

Hennepin Theatre Trust today announced that it has renamed the theatre located at 824 Hennepin Ave. as the Dudley Riggs Theatre.
Tickets For Stephen Sharer at the State Theatre) Go On Sale FridayTickets For Stephen Sharer at the State Theatre) Go On Sale Friday
November 9, 2022

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that musician and internet personality Stephen Sharer will take his talents on the road for the first time ever, bringing his electric Share the Love Music Tour to more than 20 cities starting in January 2023, including a performance in Minneapolis at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave.) on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at 6 p.m.
Tickets For POTTED POTTER at the Pantages Theatre Go On Sale This WeekTickets For POTTED POTTER at the Pantages Theatre Go On Sale This Week
November 8, 2022

Hennepin Theatre Trust, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions have announced that, after several successful North American tours and over 800 performances at Bally's in Las Vegas, London's West End hit Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff returns to Minneapolis.
Duluth Playhouse Presents LITTLE WOMEN The Musical, A Resounding Holiday FavoriteDuluth Playhouse Presents LITTLE WOMEN The Musical, A Resounding Holiday Favorite
November 4, 2022

Duluth Playhouse is proud to announce the holiday event of the season, Little Women, The Musical. 
From Screen To Stage: Ballet Co.laboratory's THE SNOW QUEEN Dazzles With Heart-Melting MagicFrom Screen To Stage: Ballet Co.laboratory's THE SNOW QUEEN Dazzles With Heart-Melting Magic
November 2, 2022

During the pandemic, arts organizations did the difficult pivot from their usual staged, in-person productions to online offerings innumerable times – but how many times have they spun the opposite way? Ballet Co.Laboratory, whose mission pushes the envelope of the classical art form, takes their original sparkling holiday production The Snow Queen from screen to stage this winter.