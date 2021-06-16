Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces The 2020-2021 Spotlight Education Triple Threat Broadway Experience And Technical Theater Career Pathway Award Winners

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced its annual Spotlight Education awards and honors for Minnesota high school theater students possessing excellence in singing, dancing and acting, expertise in stagecraft and an overall demonstration of community leadership, teamwork and artistry. The announcement was made last night during Spotlight Showcase 2021: Spotlight Belongs To Us, the Trust's annual event that formally recognizes the extraordinary achievements of the students and educators who make up Minnesota's vibrant high school theater community.

The four students awarded with the 2020-2021 Triple Threat Broadway Experience are Delaney Hunter (graduating senior, Minnesota Connections Academy, St. Paul), Hannah Ervin (outgoing junior, Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists), Grecia Lopez (graduating senior, St. Cloud Tech High School) and Nate Turcotte (graduation senior, Minnetonka High School). These students were selected after being evaluated through their performance auditions, a written essay and personal interviews. The Triple Threat Broadway Experience,* fueled by Sun Country Airlines, is an all-expenses paid trip to New York City, where they will attend Broadway shows, meet with industry professionals and participate in workshops to hone their skills.

Triple Threat Broadway Experience winners: Delaney Hunter (Minnesota Connections Academy, St. Paul), Grecia Lopez (St. Cloud Tech High), Hannah Ervin (Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists) and Nate Turcotte (Minnetonka High School). Photo courtesy of Hennepin Theatre Trust. Photo available at hennepintheatretrust.org/press-room/media-downloads/.

The two students awarded with the 2020-2021 Technical Theater Career Pathway are graduating seniors Dominic Brandburn (Minnetonka High School) and Veronica Kostka (DeLaSalle High School, Minneapolis). This award recognizes graduating senior students who demonstrate an expertise in carpentry, wardrobe, electrics, audio, lighting and management. Through their organization, innovation and collaboration in the rehearsal process of Spotlight Showcase, they have won the Technical Theater Career Pathway, an all-expenses paid trip to New York*, where students observe, meet and train alongside top technical theater professionals.

Technical Theater Career Pathway winners: Veronica Kostka (DeLaSalle High School, Minneapolis) and Dominic Brandburn (Minnetonka High School). Photo courtesy of Hennepin Theatre Trust. Photo available at hennepintheatretrust.org/press-room/media-downloads/.

On June 4, Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that Halle Audette (Totino-Grace High School, Fridley) and Zachary Sullivan (Minnetonka High School) will represent Minnesota at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (The Jimmy Awards) - a national celebration of outstanding achievement recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance and acting performance.

The Jimmy Awards Minnesota nominees: Zachary Sullivan (Minnetonka High School) and Halle Audette (Totino-Grace High School, Fridley). Photo courtesy of Hennepin Theatre Trust. Photo available at hennepintheatretrust.org/press-room/media-downloads/.