Hennepin Theatre Trust Adds JERSEY BOYS Edition to THE BROADWAY CAST REUNION SERIES

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that a Jersey Boys edition will be added to the previously announced The Broadway Cast Reunion Series which takes viewers behind-the-scenes for Broadway's biggest hits with up close and personal conversations. The Jersey Boys edition of The Broadway Cast Reunion Series is on Wednesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. (CT) and features the show's creators Rick Elice, Marshall Brickman and Des McAnuff. The event will be livestreamed with on-demand viewing available after the show.

Tickets for the events in The Broadway Cast Reunion Series - Jersey Boys are on sale now to the general public at HennepinTheatreTrust.org. Proceeds from ticket sales will help the Trust support its mission of creating positive change through the arts.

CAST DAY DATE TIME PLATFORM Jersey Boys Wednesday April 7 7 p.m. CT livestream / on demand

Tickets are $15 (per household or device).

The Broadway Cast Reunion Series gives audiences a chance to do what they may never have done before: visit "backstage" with the cast and creators to hear personal, hilarious, unscripted stories and gossip - as they really let their hair down. Viewers can even ask questions through the chat feature. The Broadway Cast Reunion Series - Jersey Boys edition will feature "Everyone Remembers It How They Need To," a discussion of 15 years of Jersey Boys worldwide with the show's authors Rick Elice and Marshall Brickman, and director Des McAnuff.