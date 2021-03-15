Hennepin Theatre Trust Adds JERSEY BOYS Edition to THE BROADWAY CAST REUNION SERIES
Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that a Jersey Boys edition will be added to the previously announced The Broadway Cast Reunion Series which takes viewers behind-the-scenes for Broadway's biggest hits with up close and personal conversations. The Jersey Boys edition of The Broadway Cast Reunion Series is on Wednesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. (CT) and features the show's creators Rick Elice, Marshall Brickman and Des McAnuff. The event will be livestreamed with on-demand viewing available after the show.
Tickets for the events in The Broadway Cast Reunion Series - Jersey Boys are on sale now to the general public at HennepinTheatreTrust.org. Proceeds from ticket sales will help the Trust support its mission of creating positive change through the arts.
|
CAST
|
DAY
|
DATE
|
TIME
|
PLATFORM
|
Jersey Boys
|
Wednesday
|
April 7
|
7 p.m. CT
|
livestream / on demand
Tickets are $15 (per household or device).
The Broadway Cast Reunion Series gives audiences a chance to do what they may never have done before: visit "backstage" with the cast and creators to hear personal, hilarious, unscripted stories and gossip - as they really let their hair down. Viewers can even ask questions through the chat feature. The Broadway Cast Reunion Series - Jersey Boys edition will feature "Everyone Remembers It How They Need To," a discussion of 15 years of Jersey Boys worldwide with the show's authors Rick Elice and Marshall Brickman, and director Des McAnuff.