HEAD OVER HEELS Comes to Children's Theatre Company in August

Children’s Theatre Company's 2023 Triple Threat production will be Head Over Heels (High School Edition). Featuring music and lyrics by The Go-Go’s, Head Over Heels was conceived by Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q), who also wrote the original book, and adapted by James Magruder (Triumph of Love). CTC’s Triple Threat production of Head Over Heels will be directed by Stephen DiMenna, with choreography by Jack Moorman, and music direction by Justin Cook. More information is available at childrenstheatre.org/whats-on/head-over-heels.

Students enrolled in the Triple Threat Summer Intensive spend the first half of their day in theatre arts training (classes in acting, movement, voice, and more) and the second half in rehearsal for the production. Past productions include Carrie, Rent, and Be More Chill. They work with professional directors, professional designers, and other experienced theatre artists and practitioners. The focus is on process; students have the opportunity to hone their craft, dig deeper, and build their community.



Head over Heels is a bold musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q, and Spring Awakening. Set to the iconic music of the Go-Go’s, Head Over Heels is a hilarious celebration of love in all its infinite varieties. Set in the kingdom of Arcadia, the royal family must embark on an extravagant journey to save their kingdom and find love and acceptance.



“I’m so excited to see this talented bunch of kids in the triple threat program at CTC perform the music of the Go Gos in this hilariously funny musical,” said Director Stephen DiMenna.



“What makes our program unique is the training and coaching students receive while in this program,” said Ann Joseph-Douglas, CTC’s Director of Education. “TAT is a process-based program which means that we motivated by the journey rather than the final product. Members of the triple threat program attend morning acting and dance classes with CTC company member Autumn Ness and the afternoons are dedicated to rehearsal. Our goal is to guide students as they build a practice of professionalism that combines training and performance. We couldn’t be more excited to bring Head Over Heels to CTC. TAT summer intensives are known for choosing hard-hitting material that students would find the opportunity to perform in their high schools. We selected Head Over Heels because of its overall message of ‘love is love,’ challenging the status quo, and breaking out of the box that society has placed us in.”

CTC’s Triple Threat production of Head Over Heels will perform on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. All performances will take place on CTC’s Cargill Stage (2400 Third Avenue South Minneapolis MN 55404). Tickets may be purchased online at childrenstheatre.org/tickets or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. All tickets are $25.

In addition to Stephen DiMenna, Jack Moorman, and Justin Cook, the creative team includes Dakota Blankenship (Costume Design), Nathaniel Glewwe (Sound Design), and Ellie Simonett (Lighting Design).

