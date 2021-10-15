Guthrie Theater to Present World-Premiere Adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Starring Matthew Saldivar

The Guthrie Theater today announced casting for its 47th production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, featuring a world-premiere adaptation by Chicago-based theatermaker Lavina Jadhwani, directed by Joseph Haj. For the first time since 2010, the theater has invested in reimagining the physical production. In collaboration with an award-winning design team, Guthrie artists are creating new scenery, props, costumes, lighting and sound so audiences will enjoy a fresh take on the holiday tradition.

A Christmas Carol will run November 10 - December 27, 2021, on the Wurtele Thrust Stage. Single tickets start at $15 for preview performances (November 10-11). All other performances range from $29 to $134. Tickets are on sale now through the Box Office at 612.377.2224, 1.877.447.8243 (toll-free) or online at guthrietheater.org. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described, open-captioned, family-friendly and relaxed performances) are available on select dates. For up-to-date information about the Guthrie's health and safety policies, visit www.guthrietheater.org/health.

Haj shared, "I am thrilled to revisit this timeless classic and collaborate with such a phenomenal team of artists on a new production this holiday season. Lavina Jadhwani's adaptation beautifully captures the essence of Dickens' novella. Year after year, A Christmas Carol opens our hearts to the idea that we're not only responsible for ourselves but for our neighbors. As we emerge from months of isolation and reconnect with our communities, I can't think of a more meaningful message to share with our audiences."

A miserly and miserable man, Ebenezer Scrooge greets each Christmas with "Bah! Humbug!" until he is visited one Christmas Eve by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future. In Charles Dickens' beloved classic, the three spirits show Scrooge happy memories from his past, difficult realities from the present and a grim future should he continue his closed-hearted ways. Throughout his journey, Scrooge is forced to reckon with the man he has become and contemplate the man he could be - but only if his restless night leads to a change of heart by morning.

While this marks Haj's first time directing A Christmas Carol onstage, he has a longtime connection to the work. As a member of former Artistic Director Garland Wright's acting company, Haj witnessed the show's inspiring impact firsthand when he watched his fellow company members perform Dickens' tale as an audience member. In December 2020, which would have marked the Guthrie's 46th production of A Christmas Carol, Haj collaborated with Twin Cities filmmaker E.G. Bailey to co-direct Dickens' Holiday Classic, a virtual telling of Dickens' novella, and share it with audiences worldwide. In January 2021, after considering dozens of A Christmas Carol scripts, Haj announced he would direct the world premiere of Jadhwani's faithful adaptation during the 2021 holiday season.

The 2021 cast of A Christmas Carol includes: Rush Benson (Guthrie: debut) as Belle's Husband/Ghost of Christmas Future; China Brickey (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol) as Third Fezziwig Daughter/Fred's Wife; Cat Brindisi (Guthrie: Sunday in the Park With George, The Parchman Hour) as Second Fezziwig Daughter/Charwoman; John Catron (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Sense and Sensibility) as Bob Cratchit; Paul de Cordova (Guthrie: The Cocoanuts, A Christmas Carol) as Mr. Fezziwig/Townsperson 1; Nathaniel Fuller (Guthrie: Dickens' Holiday Classic, As You Like It, A Christmas Carol) as Old Joe; Emjoy Gavino (Guthrie: debut) as Mrs. Cratchit; Isa Guitian (Guthrie: debut) as Belle; Summer Hagen (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Tales From Hollywood) as First Fezziwig Daughter/Laundress; Charity Jones (Guthrie: Dickens' Holiday Classic, A Christmas Carol, Cyrano de Bergerac) as Marley/Townsperson 2; Rajané Katurah (Guthrie: debut) as Fan; Kurt Kwan (Guthrie: The Great Leap, Othello) as Ghost of Christmas Past/Father; Clay Man Soo (Guthrie: debut) as Young Scrooge; Tyler Michaels King (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, West Side Story, A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Collector 1/Dick Wilkins; Matthew Saldivar (Guthrie: The Royal Family, The Canterbury Tales) as Ebenezer Scrooge; Eric Sharp (Guthrie: As You Like It, A Christmas Carol, M. Butterfly) as Fred; Regina Marie Williams (Guthrie: Guys and Dolls, The Bluest Eye, A Christmas Carol) as Mrs. Fezziwig/Ghost of Christmas Present; and Olivia Wilusz (Guthrie: debut) as Collector 2/Mother.

The young actors who will alternate performances throughout the run include: Mollie Allen, Annie Birkholz, Lily Birkholz, Bella Glancy, Keira Guevara, Mila Huber, Jeffrey Keenan, Sadie Maguire, Ines Rose Mojica, Carter Monahan, Ellie Nelson and John Soneral.

The creative team for A Christmas Carol includes: Lavina Jadhwani (Adapter); Joseph Haj (Director); Regina Peluso (Choreographer); Jane Shaw (Composer); Mark Hartman (Music Director); Matt Saunders (Scenic Designer); Toni-Leslie James (Costume Designer); Yi Zhao (Lighting Designer); Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Designer); Carla Steen (Resident Dramaturg); Jill Walmsley Zager (Voice and Dialect Coach); Jennifer Liestman (Resident Casting Director); Megan Winters (Stage Manager); Lyndsey Harter (Assistant Stage Manager); Nate Stanger (Assistant Stage Manager); and Addie Gorlin-Han (Assistant Director).

The Guthrie Theater's 2021-2022 Season sponsors include the Minnesota State Arts Board, WEM 2000 Foundation of The Dorsey & Whitney Foundation, Target, The Shubert Foundation and U.S. Bank. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. The Guthrie is a grateful recipient of a federally funded Shuttered Venue Operators Grant.



All ticket holders must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 PCR test result and a valid photo ID to attend a performance at the Guthrie. Ticket holders under age 18 may provide a school photo ID or an official school document with the student's name. Masks that securely cover the nose and mouth are required regardless of vaccination status. (Bandanas and neck gaiters are not considered acceptable facial coverings.) A complete list of Guthrie requirements for masking, vaccination and testing is available at www.guthrietheater.org/health.

Single tickets start at $15 for preview performances (November 10-11). All other performances range from $29 to $134. Tickets are on sale now through the Box Office at 612.377.2224, 1.877.447.8243 (toll-free) or online at guthrietheater.org.

In addition to ASL-interpreted, audio-described and open-captioned performances, a relaxed performance of A Christmas Carol will be offered on Sunday, December 5 at 1 p.m. Although open to all patrons, relaxed performances are modified to accommodate patrons with sensory and vestibular sensitivities, anxiety, dementia, autism spectrum disorders, learning differences or challenges attending the theater. Single tickets for the relaxed performance are $29 for adults and $15 for children (ages 5-17).

To help make it easier for families to attend A Christmas Carol this season, the Guthrie will offer 6:30 p.m. performances on select dates (November 16, 17, 30 and December 1) at reduced prices. Tickets for family-friendly performances range from $15 to $59 for adults. All tickets for children (ages 5-17) are $15.