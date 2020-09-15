Guthrie Theater Announces 40+ Virtual Classes For Adults & Youth

Virtual education programming runs September 28 – December 17.

The Guthrie Theater (Joseph Haj, Artistic Director) today announced a robust lineup of 40+ virtual classes and workshops designed to foster exploration, community building and creativity for adults, Native community members and youth in grades 7-12. From no-pressure yoga and a literary dive into August Wilson's plays for beginners to audition prep and a new stage management course for technical artists, the Guthrie offers education opportunities for a variety of interests and experience levels - all online. Additionally, in an ongoing collaboration with Native artists in the Twin Cities and Turtle Theater Collective, the Guthrie will offer free classes in acting and playwriting for Native community members who wish to grow their theater skills for the stage.

For the health and safety of students, staff and teaching artists during the COVID-19 crisis, the Guthrie transitioned all education programming to a virtual format, and the staff and instructors strive to ensure each online experience continues to serve participants' creative and artistic goals.

"Pivoting our classes and workshops to the virtual space has allowed us to be even more inclusive, especially for people who are theater-inclined but geographically too far to attend an in-person class," said Education Manager Siddeeqah Shabazz. "Whether you're an occasional theatergoer in search of a fun, on-your-feet experience or a professional artist taking advantage of downtime to expand the skills in your toolkit, we're excited to continue welcoming people into our education community through these engaging, interactive and shared online experiences."

Virtual programming kicks off September 28 and continues through December 17, with options ranging from two-hour workshops to six-week programs, all conducted via Zoom. Drop-in sessions for select classes start at $20, with pay-as-able options and scholarships available. View the complete schedule and register at www.guthrietheater.org/classes, or email classes@guthrietheater.org for more information.

FOR ADULTS (AGES 18 AND UP)

Ideal for adults seeking a small commitment with a big dose of inspiration, the Guthrie offers something for everyone from business professionals looking to elevate their presentation and communication skills to theater artists wanting to expand their toolkit.

Workshops and Exploratory Classes are ideal for all experience levels (with a few prerequisites) and designed to feed curiosities and support personal and professional growth. Classes include yoga, dance, storytelling, a literary exploration of August Wilson's plays, playwriting, stage makeup, theater games, voiceover and stage management.

The Performance Pathway offers multiple levels of actor training from introductory classes for theater enthusiasts to intermediate classes for professional artists. Fall classes include theater basics, movement, improv, and voice and speech at the introductory level, while intermediate classes include monologue/audition prep, acting through song and text, voice and speech, and dance styles.

FOR NATIVE COMMUNITY MEMBERS (AGES 18 AND UP)

The Guthrie is honored to continue its journey of community artmaking with members of the Native community by offering free eight-week classes in acting and playwriting for Indigenous performers of all backgrounds and experiences. Programming is supported by Arts Access funding from the Minnesota State Arts Board.

FOR YOUTH (GRADES 7-12)

Classes and workshops for youth are designed to empower theater-loving kids and teens to be artists and lifelong learners while exposing them to the professional practices and community of the Guthrie. Classes include acting, improv, dance, production, design and stage makeup.

To learn more and register, go to www.guthrietheater.org/classes.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You