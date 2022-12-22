FOOTLOOSE Performance & More Cancelled at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre
Performances of “Christmas on the Prairie,” and Stevie Ray’s Comedy Cabaret are also all cancelled.
This evening's performance of Footloose and the holiday concert, "Christmas on the Prairie," are cancelled at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.
In addition, tomorrow's matinee and evening performances of Footloose, the holiday concert, "Christmas on the Prairie," and Stevie Ray's Comedy Cabaret are also all cancelled. Their schedule will resume on Monday, December 26th. No performances were scheduled for December 24 or 25.
For more information visit: https://chanhassendt.com/
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
|voting ends in
Related Stories View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories
More Hot Stories For You
Brett Dean's Piano Concerto Premieres in Minnesota in February
December 21, 2022
Brett Dean's Piano Concerto travels to Minnesota on February 10-12 for its US premiere with pianist Jonathan Biss, the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, and conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong.
LES MISERABLES in Minneapolis Return Generates More Than $10 Million in Local Economic Impact
December 21, 2022
Hennepin Theatre Trust closed the year with a revolutionary success by presenting the Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon Les Misérables, which brought more than 38,000 patrons to the historic Hennepin Theatre District and generated a local economic impact of more than $10 million in its two-week run, from Dec. 6-18, 2022.
Children's Theatre Company Presents LOCOMOTION
December 19, 2022
Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) has announced the cast and creative team for Jacqueline Woodson’s Locomotion, adapted from Ms. Woodson’s own book. The production will be directed by Talvin Wilks.
History Theatre Announces New Artistic Director
December 16, 2022
Richard D. Thompson has been appointed as the next Artistic Director at History Theatre to begin in early January.
Exclusive: First Look at Justin Collette and the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on Tour
December 15, 2022
The North American Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical kicked off this month in Paducah, KY, before its official launch at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA. The tour will haunt 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at the production in all new photos!
December 21, 2022
Brett Dean's Piano Concerto travels to Minnesota on February 10-12 for its US premiere with pianist Jonathan Biss, the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, and conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong.
LES MISERABLES in Minneapolis Return Generates More Than $10 Million in Local Economic Impact
December 21, 2022
Hennepin Theatre Trust closed the year with a revolutionary success by presenting the Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon Les Misérables, which brought more than 38,000 patrons to the historic Hennepin Theatre District and generated a local economic impact of more than $10 million in its two-week run, from Dec. 6-18, 2022.
Children's Theatre Company Presents LOCOMOTION
December 19, 2022
Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) has announced the cast and creative team for Jacqueline Woodson’s Locomotion, adapted from Ms. Woodson’s own book. The production will be directed by Talvin Wilks.
History Theatre Announces New Artistic Director
December 16, 2022
Richard D. Thompson has been appointed as the next Artistic Director at History Theatre to begin in early January.
Exclusive: First Look at Justin Collette and the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on Tour
December 15, 2022
The North American Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical kicked off this month in Paducah, KY, before its official launch at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA. The tour will haunt 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at the production in all new photos!