FOOTLOOSE Performance & More Cancelled at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre

Performances of “Christmas on the Prairie,” and Stevie Ray’s Comedy Cabaret are also all cancelled.

Dec. 22, 2022  
This evening's performance of Footloose and the holiday concert, "Christmas on the Prairie," are cancelled at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.

In addition, tomorrow's matinee and evening performances of Footloose, the holiday concert, "Christmas on the Prairie," and Stevie Ray's Comedy Cabaret are also all cancelled. Their schedule will resume on Monday, December 26th. No performances were scheduled for December 24 or 25.

For more information visit: https://chanhassendt.com/


