Emily Michaels King and Debra Berger Announce World Premiere of THE SHOW

Twin Cities based performing artists, Emily Michaels King and Debra Berger, announced today the debut of E/D's newest theatrical work, THE SHOW, which will premiere September 9 through 17 at The Crane Theater in Minneapolis.

Following the success of their 2018 critically acclaimed production ANIMUS, the artists of E/D created a vibrant women-centered contemporary performance piece, THE SHOW, which was set to premiere on March 13, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, E/D not only had to cancel their initial run, but also postponed their second attempt to debut in 2021 because of the Delta variant. After many trials and years of creation, Emily and Debra are thrilled to finally share THE SHOW with the world, which is more poignant than ever in a historically significant time for women in America.

E/D's THE SHOW is a glitter bomb of feminine force that rips off the band-aid of pretense and lets the mess flow. THE SHOW is inspired by the angst of girlhood, the women they've always wanted to be, and how ugly things are always ugly, even when you cover them in sequins.

THE SHOW weaves together three different versions of Emily and Debra: their teenage selves, two Alter Egos: a Country Star and a Superhero, and the adult women they actually are. Co-creator and performer Debra Berger says, "At its heart, THE SHOW explores the many ways we perform and mask our full truths to the world: I appear okay, but I'm not okay. I appear sweet, but I'm not sweet. I appear weak, but I am stronger than you could imagine. It's a vulnerable, wild, and messy journey."

Rooted in coming of age reflections and a dynamic female friendship, THE SHOW is also a reclaiming of femininity. "So much of our work as E/D is about creating space for bold, artistic ideas that express the full breadth of our womanhood," says co-creator and performer Emily Michaels King. "ANIMUS did this by exploring the darker sides of our natures in a stark black and white setting, and THE SHOW, in many ways, is the antithesis of that: colorful, bright, electric. It fully embraces modern femininity and celebrates the fact that girlieness and girlhood are synonymous with power and complexity."

Featuring E/D's signature combination of journey, abstraction, and unforgettable imagery, THE SHOW includes surprising special effects, a cacophonous and nostalgic sound design, and a bold, pink aesthetic. THE SHOW is loud. Unapologetic. Undeniably exciting. And proudly made by women artists for everyone.

E/D is the collaboration of Emily Michaels King and Debra Berger that creates provocative and visually stunning performance centered on the female experience. E/D is by women for everyone. Combining theater, movement and design, Emily and Debra's work is marked by unconventional storytelling, dynamic visuals and feminist themes. Their pieces are abstract, nostalgic, bold, and unforgettable. E/D is best known for their critically acclaimed shows Lewis/Clark (2016) and Animus (2018), a stunning multimedia performance created in collaboration with filmmaker Amber Johnson described as "...one of the most uniquely beautiful and chillingly disturbing pieces of art I've seen." - Cherry & Spoon. E/D aims to uplift women by creating pieces that portray real, human women and by providing creative opportunities to women artists.

The Crane Theater: 2303 Kennedy Street NE #120, Minneapolis, MN 55413. Parking and the entrance to the theater are located at the back of the building. Look for the yellow door. There is also ample free street parking available in the evenings.

The Crane is a fully accessible venue. The main entrance is accessible via an external wheelchair lift. Once inside, the theaters, lobby, and restrooms are all at the same grade.

Suggested Age 13+

Tickets:

On sale August 3, 2022 at www.edmakesart.org

General admission: $25 / PWYC Performances start at $5

More information about E/D and THE SHOW is available at: www.edmakesart.org