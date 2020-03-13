Duluth Playhouse Will Continue Performances as Normal

Duluth Playhouse has released a statement regarding precautions being taken due to coronavirus.

They currently are continuing programming as scheduled, with no changes.

They released the following statement:

The health and well-being of our patrons, volunteers, and staff is our first priority here at the Duluth Playhouse. As this may have patrons thinking about attending events, we wanted to share an update on Playhouse activities.

At this time there are no changes to our performance calendar. All Playhouse productions will continue as scheduled at the NorShor Theatre, the Playhouse Family Theatre, and The Underground Theatre.

For the health and safety of our patrons, we highly encourage anyone who is experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms, to stay at home.

Patrons can easily exchange tickets from one performance to another within the run or to any upcoming Playhouse production scheduled for March-May at no cost. We will also refund tickets, if preferred. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep patrons informed of any necessary changes. Updates will also be posted on our websites: www.duluthplayhouse.org and www.norshortheatre.com.

Non-Playhouse one-night or one-weekend-only produced events are not included in this ticket exchange and refund process. These events are run by independent booking agencies who have their own ticketing policies.

In addition to our regular professional cleaning and disinfecting of our performance venues, we have stepped up these efforts with additional support:

• We are disinfecting all surfaces that are high touch areas, such as bar and bathroom counter tops, door handles, and box office ticket counters, as well as disinfecting seats in our theaters after every performance.

• Hand sanitizer will be located at the box office, our bar locations, and usher stations in all theatres.

• We are ensuring our employees have the information they need to stay healthy and encouraging them to stay at home if they are not feeling well.

We are assessing any daily impacts to you, our staff and volunteers and are actively monitoring advisories from the CDC as well as the Minnesota Department of Health.

Staff is available to help with any needs and questions through the Box Office, 218.733.7555 (M-F, 10am- 6pm) or boxoffice@duluthplayhouse.org. For more information and updates as they happen in regard to COVID-19, please visit our website.





