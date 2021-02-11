Duluth Playhouse Presents Virtual Concert 'From Broadway, With Love'

A gift from the artists to the community, the Duluth Playhouse is excited to share this love letter of a show. The Duluth Playhouse presents From Broadway, With Love, a brand-new and virtual Valentine's Day concert streaming for free from February 12-14, 2021.

"The Playhouse is thrilled to share this special Valentine's Day gift and these amazing artists with the community," says Phillip Fazio, the show's director, and artistic director of the NorShor Theatre. "This event is an opportunity for us to thank everyone for their support throughout the decades as well as remind our audiences that we will be back together very soon!"

Filled with songs about romantic love, bittersweet love, sibling love, hopeful love and more, this concert celebrates amour in its many forms (and many moods). An array of Broadway song selections, such as "The Winner Takes It All" from Mamma Mia!, "When He Sees Me" from Waitress, "I Remember It Well" from Gigi, will be performed by a line-up of community artists in this love letter of a show.

"Over a dozen Playhouse favorites from the past twenty years have come virtually together to create this concert of songs," adds Fazio. "We hope this celebration of romance, family, and friendship keeps everyone's love for the arts burning bright."

From Broadway, With Love premieres on February 12, 2021 at 7:00pm CST on the Playhouse's YouTube and Facebook channels. This event will stream at no cost to viewers through February 14, 2021. Patrons are encouraged to make a gift of any size in support of the Playhouse's free online programming as they continue creating virtual performances and working toward reopening its theatres. Donations can be made at www.duluthplayhouse.org/support/.