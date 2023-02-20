Duluth Playhouse Presents INTO THE WOODS At The NorShor Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gloriously rich, Into the Woods is locked in history as one of Stephen Sondheim's most beloved musicals.

Feb. 20, 2023  
What really happens after Happily Ever After? Find out as Duluth Playhouse presents Into the Woods, the hit Broadway musical at the NorShor Theatre, running March 17th through April 2nd.


A rare modern classic, this timeless and relevant piece intertwines the epic stories in Grimm's Fairy Tales. Gloriously rich, Into the Woods is locked in history as one of Sondheim's most beloved musicals. When a Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on an unforgettable journey to overcome the spell. This quest of wishes explores the consequences of getting what you want. Cinderella, Jack, Little Red and your other favorite storybook characters cross paths in the woods to find out what really happens after Happily Ever After.

Duluth Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Phillip Fazio directs the production. "This show has been a favorite of mine for over 25 years," said Fazio. "Into the Woods achieves what all great musicals strive to accomplish. It simultaneously makes the audience laugh while also providing the viewer with a deeper understanding of the world around us. Now more than ever this story about a brighter tomorrow after a dark day needs to be told."

The cast is led by Jen Burleigh-Bentz as the Witch. Burleigh-Bentz appeared in Mamma Mia on Broadway as well as Duluth Playhouse productions of Sweeney Todd and Mamma Mia. She is joined by Jace LeGarde (Ragtime and Little Woman at Duluth Playhouse) and Alyson Enderle (Once and Little Woman at Duluth Playhouse) as the Baker and Baker's Wife. Hope Nordquist (Footloose at Duluth Playhouse) returns as Cinderella, local favorite Michael Kraklio is the Mysterious Man/Narrator, Ole Dack and Derek Bromme are sure to get lots of laughs as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf and Rapunzel's Prince, and young actors Sofia Salmela and Baker Anderson take on the roles of Little Red Riding Hood and Jack. Rounding out the cast are Rebecca Farmer (Jack's Mother), Grace Brinkert (Rapunzel) and Lacy Sauter (Cinderella's Mother/Granny/Giant), Dani Hollar (Cinderella's Stepmother), Grace Wilson (Florinda), Katherine Nelson (Lucinda), Aaron Dumalag (Steward), Kyle McMillan (Milky White), and William Goei (Jack). The production will also feature a lavish live orchestra playing this Tony Award-winning score.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org.




